Chocolate and cocoa: Sustainable sourcing, plant-based innovation and healthy indulgence trends drive growth
07 Feb 2024 --- Chocolate and cocoa players are boosting sustainability efforts and developing solutions that tap into the latest trends within the space. Among them is an increase in the popularity of Asian flavors, high-protein chocolates, sustainable-certified products and solutions that utilize and upcycle by-products from cocoa sidestreams. Improving traceability is also crucial.
We examine the latest market dynamics in chocolate and cocoa and sit down with some companies to talk through how they help manufacturers overcome formulation challenges and innovate the right kind of products that consumers demand.
Naveen Pessani, ofi technical category manager for Chocolate & Confectionery, explains how with increasing globalization and social media at our fingertips, it’s never been easier to share new recipes and food trends, turning them from local to global overnight.
And, as consumers travel and are exposed to a wide array of flavors, they are more open than ever to trying exciting new flavor combinations.
Artificial intelligence
He drilled down on the specifics that are trending in the chocolate and cocoa space, citing the company’s recent AI-powered flavor research.
“We identified Asian flavors like dragon fruit, sesame, yuzu, lychee, and miso popping up in the US and Europe, and Western flavors like butterscotch, marshmallow, salted caramel, and cookies and cream becoming more popular in South Asian countries, including Indonesia and India,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
“These flavor trends present a big opportunity for chocolate and confectionery companies to get ahead, but first, they need to be able to pair the right cocoa with these flavors and translate them into great-tasting products in the development kitchen.”
Innovations in chocolate & cocoa
Using AI-based research and ofi’s innovation experts, data was used to identify which flavors would work best with cocoa, and in what category.
Pessani explains how ofi helps food innovators develop the products consumers want to see on the shelves.
“For example, we found that dragon fruit, a budding ingredient in Europe, pairs perfectly with our deZaan N11N cocoa powder in pastries or our N21N cocoa powder in ice cream,” he notes.
Certified sustainability and eco-labels
Lactalis Ingredients offers a variety of products designed to meet the needs of the chocolate industry. For the organic market, it offers a whole milk powder certified organic by Ecocert, made from French milk.
In response to the growing demand for lactose-free products, the company offers a lactose-free skimmed milk powder. Its milk powder range also includes whole and skimmed milk options made from Alpine milk.
Finally, for the creation of high-protein chocolates, Lactalis Ingredients offers Laktein whey protein concentrate and Laktein whey protein isolate.
Coralie Pallet, junior product manager at Lactalis Ingredients, explains how the chocolate and cocoa market is marked by several trends. Firstly, consumers prefer certified sustainable products that bear environmental labels such as Rainforest Alliance or Fairtrade.
“Initiatives to upcycle the by-products of the cocoa chain are also being implemented to enhance the sustainability of the chocolate industry, including the production of green energy and biomaterials,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“Ethical products are also gaining in popularity, with an emphasis on transparency regarding the origin of raw materials and the working conditions of cocoa producers (ethical label).”
“Furthermore, consumers are looking to indulge in chocolate while opting for healthier products, less sweet and rich in nutrients such as fiber and protein. It is essential to highlight the rise of products adapted to specific diets, responding to the growing demand for lactose-free or vegan solutions for certain consumers.”
Indulgence reigns supreme
Chocolate and cocoa giant Barry Callebaut has devised “Top Chocolate Trends for 2024 and Beyond”, which identifies the three types of indulgence that will shape the chocolate market in 2024.
The first is Intense Indulgence. Chocolate is “a real feast for the eyes and for the taste buds.” Barry Callebaut says that consumers want to live life to the fullest and are, therefore, looking for intense indulgence. They are seeking experiences that are exclusive, unique, multi-sensorial and celebratory to enhance the joy of eating chocolates.
The second is Mindful Indulgence. Chocolate is not only tasty, but also good for health and good for the planet. “Consumers want to indulge mindfully and without compromising three important aspects, the taste, their (physical and mental) well-being, the health of others and of the planet,” says the company.
Lastly, there is Healthy Indulgence. Chocolate is fortified and functional, a food for health.
“Consumers are actively looking for healthy indulgences and are intentionally making choices that have a positive impact on their health. This is an emerging trend with a niche market of consumers looking for health benefits in chocolates and treats.”
Sugar reduction
Lactalis Ingredients will continue to innovate sugar-reduced products.
“Because consumers are paying increasing attention to the amount of sugar incorporated into the products they consume, this is leading our customers to reduce the sugar content of their final products to improve their nutriscore,” continues Pallet.
“We are committed to working on this topic during the development of our products to respond to this trend,”
Pessani at ofi explains how the trend for sugar alternatives and more clean label sweeteners is here to stay as demand from consumers for more healthy options increases.
“As well as developing new products, at ofi we’re finding lots of our customers are also looking to reformulate household-name products to increase the nutritional benefits they offer, such as reducing sugar and salt levels.”
“But it’s not all about lowering the sugar and calorie content, we are also noticing customers looking to improve the overall nutrient profile of their products, in a move toward more mindful indulgence. A great way to do this is by incorporating ingredients like nuts and fruit which add a delicious flavor and increase the protein and fiber in a product.”
“Nuts can also work well in plant-based chocolate and confectionery. Our research has found that nut-based ingredients such as cashew, pistachio, and almond can match the properties of chocolate made with dairy, such as hardness, sweetness, creaminess and melting time. In particular, our almond protein powder or cashew powder outperforms other alternatives such as rice powder and coconut powder,” he concludes.
