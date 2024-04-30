CP Kelco’s US$60M citrus fiber expansion finalized
30 Apr 2024 --- CP Kelco has completed a US$60 million expansion in production capacity for its citrus fiber product line. The company has ample capacity to support current and future customers’ citrus fiber supply needs.
The production line expansion for Nutrava and Kelcosens Citrus Fiber in the company’s facility in Matão, Brazil, increases the total capacity to approximately 5,000 metric tons, establishing CP Kelco’s position as a key citrus fiber supplier to food, beverage and consumer product manufacturers worldwide.
This facility also allows CP Kelco to expand its capacity even further incrementally.
Utilizing byproducts
Introduced in 2019, CP Kelco’s citrus fiber products are highly versatile and unique ingredients upcycled from citrus peels, a byproduct of the juicing industry.
With the continued growth in consumer demand for clean label, sustainable products, citrus fiber addresses the need for nature-based and easily recognizable ingredients in a variety of F&B products.
“We are delighted about reaching this important milestone in our growth journey with citrus fiber, which continues to demonstrate tremendous versatility and potential across many application segments and geographic markets,” says Didier Viala, president of CP Kelco.
“As a result of strong collaboration among our global team members and customers since its commercial launch in 2019, our citrus fiber has evolved into a robust product line with growing interest and demand, especially from those interested in meeting consumers’ needs for sustainably sourced and label-friendly products.”
“We look forward to serving even more customers and application segments with the significant expansion of our citrus fiber production capacity,” Viala adds.
Fiber for food waste?
Nutrava Citrus Fiber supports dietary fiber intake and offers unique water-binding, texturizing and stabilization capabilities in a wide range of food and beverage applications, from condiments, dressings and soups to bakery goods, dairy and plant-based products.
In 2023, Nutrava Citrus Fiber became the first citrus fiber in the industry to achieve upcycled certification from the Upcycled Food Association, a non-profit organization focused on preventing food waste.
At Fi Europe 2023, the company spotlighted texture trends and healthy indulgence.
Edited by Elizabeth Green