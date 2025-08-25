Corbion and Brain Biotech partner on natural preservation technologies
Corbion and Brain Biotech have agreed to collaborate on the development of new biobased antimicrobial compounds and derivatives. The partnership is aimed at advancing natural preservation solutions for food manufacturers.
The companies say the collaboration will combine Brain Biotech’s expertise in enzyme technology, microbial strain development and bioprocesses with Corbion’s knowledge of food systems, preservation technologies and scale-up capabilities.
“At Corbion, advancing the state of the art in nature-based ingredient technologies, proving and expanding on their value and efficacy, is essential to preserving what matters,” says Domenico Vulcano, vice president of global innovation at Corbion.
“One of the ways we continue to strengthen our investment in innovation is through establishing partnerships with other experts like those at Brain Biotech.”
“We are very pleased to partner with Corbion in expanding what’s possible with sustainable, bio-based solutions,” says Martin Langer, managing director and executive vice president at Brain Biotech. “Given our respective strengths, shared vision, and complementary areas of expertise, we expect this to be a fruitful collaboration that will deliver real impact for the world’s food manufacturers.”