Copa and Cogeca launches petition against potential dilution of CAP under a “single fund”
European agricultural federation Copa and Cogeca has launched a petition urging the European Commission (EC) to protect the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget from potential changes that could consolidate it into “one single fund.” The farming lobby warns this could dilute its financial instruments once the new budget comes into effect after 2027.
The petition aims to mobilize Europe’s farmers against the current EC proposal of a “single fund” that would bring the CAP into broader EU financial programs. The authorities believe such restructuring can help tackle modern trade challenges, while capitalizing on tech and AI innovation.
However, Copa and Cogeca argues such a move contradicts the Commission’s messages about the strategic importance of the agricultural sector, noting that “European security begins with food security.”
The initiative follows the “flash action” in May when farmers’ unions and cooperatives in more than 20 member states demanded clarity about the future CAP budget.
Copa and Cogeca emphasize the 2028–2034 budget plan should ensure the agricultural sector’s competitiveness amid heightened trade and geopolitical tensions. The lobby warns that without reassurance, further mobilization may follow.
Massimiliano Giansanti, president of Copa, highlights timing and risk. “On one hand, the Commission tells us that agriculture is a priority. But what do the facts say? The Commission is preparing a budget for 2028–2034 where agricultural funding will be reduced, where the CAP could lose its ‘Common’ nature, and where we would again discuss policies without knowing the available resources.”
“All of this will be presented in July, right in the harvest season. That’s not acceptable, and that’s why we are calling for mobilization through this petition.”
Preserving the “common” in CAP
The campaign outlines four demands: maintain a dedicated, increased, inflation-adjusted CAP budget with a two-pillar structure, preserve the “common” nature of the policy, and halt further renationalization as it would deepen inequalities between member states.
It also stresses keeping the dual system of the policy intact, combining direct support and rural development funding, ensuring the EC offers clarity on resources before any reform is announced, and conducting impact assessments.
“The EU budget is, above all, a question of political will. The European Parliament has already sent a clear message to the Commission: the single fund proposal is simply unacceptable, especially regarding agriculture,” says Lennart Nilsson, president of Cogeca.
“In a time of global uncertainty, climate challenges, economic shifts, and generational renewal, we know that agriculture plays a key stabilizing role — and we cannot jeopardize its future with budgetary shortcuts.”
The petition is open for signature through the summer. Copa and Cogeca call on all farming organizations to gain momentum around the campaign’s four demands.
Meanwhile, recent Eurobarometer data shows that 81% of EU citizens believe the CAP contributes to a stable food supply, ￼while 78% are aware of the CAP, the highest level since 2007. ￼These findings signal widespread public support for CAP payments, specifically those tied to climate-friendly agriculture.