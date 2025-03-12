Co-op joins UK retailers in banning inhumane prawn farming practices
UK supermarket Co-op has joined the list of retailers aiming to curb the sale of prawns subjected to eyestalk ablation — a practice traditionally used in the industry to enhance egg production in females. Animal welfare organizations have welcomed the move amid an ongoing push from consumers to prioritize aquatic well-being.
The retailer has committed to implementing electrical stunning for all farmed prawns by 2027 and uses “100% ablation-free” prawns at its stores.
The move is expected to impact an estimated 37,837,837 prawns annually, based on the average weight of white leg shrimp (Penaeus vannamei) at the time of harvest and the annual production volume reported by Co-op.
“Compared to previous collaborations with retailers, Co-op’s decision demonstrates the growing momentum for aquatic animal welfare within the industry,” Cecilia Valenza, corporate engagement lead at Aquatic Life Institute (ALI), which supported Co-op on this decision, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Similar commitments have been made by M&S, Waitrose, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s, and ALI has been at the forefront of these discussions. Co-op’s policy further solidifies the precedent that humane treatment of prawns is both feasible and necessary, setting an example for others in the sector.”
A Co-op spokesperson says the decision applies to all its “fresh and frozen prawns, including where used as an ingredient.”
Why the delay?
Eyestalk ablation was thought to enhance productivity in female breeding prawns, and the belief was “widely held” throughout the industry until a few years ago, Chrys Liptrot, CEO of the International Council for Animal Welfare (ICAW) tells Food Ingredients First.
“Recent studies have shown that eyestalk ablation is not only inhumane but also questionable in its effectiveness for increasing productivity. The research highlighted numerous drawbacks of eyestalk ablation, including its impact on mortality rates and egg quality.”
Keri Tietge, aquatic animals project officer at Eurogroup for Animals highlights a lack of awareness about farmed aquatic animals, especially invertebrates like shrimp and prawns, due to their evolutionary distance from humans.
“This has led to the slower recognition of their sentience (the Animal Welfare Sentience Act only recognized shrimp and prawns as sentient in 2022) and the associated lack of policy protections, allowing the industry to develop and inform their own standards instead.”
Valenza believes such acts, along with shifts in certification standards, “strengthen the case” for improved welfare standards and could influence future regulations on humane slaughter practices.
Overcoming retailer hesitation
ALI advised Co-op on the ethical and business benefits of banning eyestalk ablation and adopting electrical stunning, says Valenza.
“Our collaboration involved reviewing existing supply chain practices, sharing best practices and recommendations, and facilitating discussions on how these improvements align with consumer expectations and sustainability goals.”
However, convincing retailers is challenging due to cost concerns, supply chain constraints, and lack of regulatory pressure, she notes.
“Additionally, there is still a knowledge gap about the scientific and ethical arguments for improving aquatic animal welfare. Some companies prioritize traditional sourcing practices, making it difficult to shift toward more humane alternatives.”
Push from consumers
Tietge notes that an increase in consumer awareness of welfare issues on farms is urging retailers to oppose mutilation practices.
“A 2024 poll conducted by Eurogroup for Animals and Compassion in World Farming showed that 4 out of 5 people polled across nine EU countries (and 84% across the UK) were supportive of legislation that promotes best practices and the latest science to meet the unique welfare needs of farmed aquatic animals.”
Growing consumer concern for farmed animal welfare is driving recognition of prawn sentience in corporate policies, according to Liptrot, noting it was previously overlooked.
“After organizations like ICAW began raising awareness around prawn welfare and advocating for policies to address these issues, food companies began paying attention and making commitments to address welfare concerns in their supply chains.”
“Retailers can no longer overlook prawn welfare”
Liptrot believes Co-op’s latest commitment confirms that “retailers can no longer overlook prawn welfare,” with UK retailer efforts influencing EU supermarkets like Albert Heijn, which made a similar commitment in 2023.
“We hope that these commitments will convince the remaining retailers in the UK — Iceland, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi, and Lidl — to make time bound commitments to ensure common sense welfare policies for prawn are being enforced.”
Titege agrees that a “wave of retailers and processors” are beginning to prioritize the welfare for crustaceans, including Tesco and Hilton Foods introducing new crustacean welfare policies last year.
“With Waitrose announcing a commitment to stop selling prawns subject to cruel practices in February, and Co-op now following suit, there is a strong precedent set for additional retailers to get on board and provide access to high-welfare products that consumers want to buy.”
Valenza agrees that as leading retailers commit to better welfare standards, “the pressure on other companies to follow suit will increase.”
Regulatory landscape
Valenza notes that while aquatic animal welfare laws are evolving, global attention is growing, with the UK and EU considering stronger aquaculture regulations.
“The UK and EU have shown growing interest in strengthening animal welfare legislation, and discussions are ongoing about potential updates to aquaculture regulations. For example, the EU’s revision of its animal welfare legislation includes considerations for farmed fish, which could set a precedent for prawn welfare.”
“ALI is actively engaged in policy discussions and regulatory advocacy to ensure that aquatic animals receive greater protection.”
She anticipates that the emergence of more scientific evidence and consumer demand for humane practices will push regulatory bodies to consider welfare improvements in their decision-making.
Beyond prawns
Liptrot notes growing support for farmed fish welfare, urging immediate changes like “percussive stunning” for farmed Atlantic salmon.
Meanwhile, Tietge highlights urgent welfare issues for farmed aquatic species, with nearly “one billion” farmed fish in the EU annually lacking specific legal protections.
“Take a look at the latest investigation from rainbow trout farms in Finland demonstrating multiple welfare concerns. With the upcoming revision of EU animal welfare legislation, it is necessary for species-specific measures to be included to protect their diverse and unique needs during farming, transport and slaughter,” she adds.
The UK’s Animal Welfare Committee has urged the government to protect farmed fish during slaughter, awaiting a response. Additionally, new species like octopuses and bluefin tuna, “incompatible” for intensive farming, are being considered for aquaculture.
The US banned octopus farming bans in Washington and California last year, and “more governments must do the same to prevent these new, unsustainable industries from emerging,” she concludes.