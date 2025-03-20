Cheese from peas: Danish researchers develop pea protein-based paneer with same taste and texture
Researchers from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark have demonstrated how a significant amount of the milk used in paneer, a popular South Asian cheese, can be substituted with plants while maintaining its taste and texture.
The researchers developed a hybrid version of paneer with 25% pea protein, which they hail as a “solid step toward more sustainable dairy products with nutritional benefits” as well as eco-friendly benefits.
In 2023, the average European consumed 20.5 kg of cheese, which can have a significant environmental impact. This prompts extensive research on how to produce plant-based cheeses as the food industry explores alternatives to animal-based cheese.
Satisfying cheese lovers
Crucially, though, plant-based cheese innovators have to replicate the same taste and texture of regular cheese. Otherwise, cheese-eating consumers will not be convinced to purchase a dairy-free or hybrid alternative repeatedly.
Despite facing taste and texture challenges, there is much reformulation worldwide.
Adding plant ingredients can improve the nutritional profile of cheese by introducing dietary fibers to the product.
The food researchers at the University of Copenhagen took a different approach, developing a hybrid cheese produced from a combination of milk and plant proteins.
The hybrid paneer consists partly of casein, the milk protein that is the main component of paneer, and partly of pea protein from EU-grown peas, a more sustainable choice than, for example, soy-based protein.
“It’s really difficult to create a texture that matches regular cheese if you only use plant proteins. Therefore, our strategy is to get the best of both worlds by replacing as much milk protein as possible with plant protein without compromising on taste and texture,” says Professor Lilia Ahrné from the Department of Food Science.
“Because consumers who don’t like the taste experience won’t buy a product just because you tell them it’s sustainable.”
Experimenting with pea protein levels
The team examined what happens to a cheese’s texture as they add more pea protein, investigating how much can be added before it falls apart or loses its original paneer shape.
“Our experiments show that at least 25% of the milk proteins can be replaced with pea protein while still producing a cheese with a texture, shape, and taste similar to the original product,” adds Wenjie Xia, first author of the study.
Part of the process of making paneer and other cheese involves pressing it. The researchers applied higher pressure than usual to the hybrid cheese because pea proteins retain more water than milk proteins. This increased pressure helped the cheese maintain a solid shape despite its relatively high plant-based content.
“Hybrid cheeses like this are a solid step toward more sustainable dairy products. We demonstrate that it is possible to replace a significant portion of the milk in cheese with plant protein.”
“With further research, we believe that it will be possible to reduce the milk content even more while still creating a product that people want to eat. In this way, there is great potential to reduce the climate footprint of a popular food category,” continues Xia.
Paneer is a staple meat alternative in India
Cooking cheeses like paneer, halloumi, and feta are all characterized by their non-melting properties when baked or fried. Paneer’s properties allow it to be grilled and baked without melting.
Paneer has been a high demand meat alternative in India, with its high volumes of vegetarians and vegans, for decades.
The researchers say further studies could help refine the taste experience before the cheese goes into production.
The study is published in Food Research International.