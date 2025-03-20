Webinar preview: Valio examines how well-being, digitalization and sustainability shape the future of food
Consumer expectations in food and beverage are increasingly evolving as health and sustainability take center stage. Consequently, manufacturers are under pressure to identify and act on key trends likely to shape the future of food.
Food Ingredients First speaks with Dr. Kevin Deegan, VP, Innovation, Valio, and Katriina Leigh, customer development manager, Food Solution Sales, Valio, to understand how personalized nutrition, protein-rich innovations, and free-from products in particular, are enabling growth opportunities ahead of the company’s April 1 webinar, titled Future-Proofing Food: How Consumer Needs Shape Tomorrow’s Market.
Deegan flags three major consumer trends pushing F&B innovation: “well-being, personalization, and the possibilities that digitalization enables.”
“Consumers increasingly seek health-focused solutions, from functional ingredients to holistic nutrition, driving demand for products that support physical and mental well-being.”
“Personalization is also key — people want food that fits their unique lifestyles, preferences, and dietary needs, from tailored nutrition to customizable experiences.”
Digitalization fuels transparency and wellness
Research has established that the combination of food science and AI has improved agricultural processes, formulations, food quality and safety, food waste levels, and estimates of products’ calorific and nutritional footprints.
This wave of digitalization is changing how consumers come across, purchase, and engage with food as tech enables smarter choices through data-driven insights and online experiences that seem to become a seamless part of consumers’ lives, Deegan notes.
“Brands and producers that cleverly embrace these shifts — leveraging tech, customization, and wellness-driven innovation — will shape the future of food.”
“One-size-fits-all is no longer good enough.”
Manufacturers are responding to these shifts with “smarter, more intentional” formulations and ingredient sourcing, highlights Leigh. While this might mean increased functionality, taste remains key.
“Consumers are increasingly demanding both indulgence and nutrition, pushing brands to develop products that deliver great taste without compromise — whether through protein for guilt-free indulgence or functional ingredients that enhance well-being.”
Buyers are also increasingly focused on knowing the origin of their food and its impact on the environment and society. Leigh says this has led to a significant demand for transparency and tangible action from F&B companies.
“This means sourcing ethical, traceable ingredients, reducing environmental impact, and ensuring social responsibility throughout the supply chain. As access to information grows, brands must meet higher standards — offering products that align with health, taste, and sustainability without relying on vague claims.”
Deegan agrees that vague claims will no longer align with the consumer push for sustainability.
“Clear, credible communication is essential to building and maintaining trust.”
“Sustainability extends beyond the environment to include social and ethical responsibility, from fair labor practices to local sourcing. As greenwashing concerns grow, brands must support their commitments with measurable, easy-to-understand initiatives — whether through carbon footprint reduction, ethical sourcing, or community impact.”
“The key is actionable change, not just promises, ensuring sustainability efforts align with consumer expectations and deliver real, lasting value.”
Responding to permissible indulgence trends
data, half of global consumers are eager to try personalized nutrition solutions, and one in three rely on apps to help create a personalized nutrition plan. Moreover, conscious consumers are seeking health-oriented features even in traditionally indulgent categories such as chocolate and dairy.According to Innova Market Insights
“Brands are redefining the balance between indulgence and nutrition, proving it doesn’t have to be an either/or decision. Through breakthroughs like lactose-free dairy and protein overall, health-conscious consumers no longer see well-being as a sacrifice — they want products that deliver both pleasure and positive nutrition,” notes Leigh.
For the supply side, this strongly indicates the need to develop products that feel indulgent while delivering “real” nutritional value — blending wellness effortlessly into consumers’ daily lives. Protein-enriched products are a strong case in point for Leigh.
“The versatility protein provides to producers plus the overall positive health perception it has among consumers gives ‘permission to indulge,’ allowing them to enjoy treats while feeling good about their choices,” she explains.
“From high-protein puddings to nutrient-enriched sweet and savory products, brands are blending rich flavors, satisfying textures, and health benefits to meet evolving expectations while answering and exceeding consumer’s taste and quality expectations.”
“Push and pull innovation”
Looking ahead, R&D is key to keeping up with dynamic consumer preferences, but a balance between “push and pull innovation” approaches is crucial, according to Deegan.
“While pull innovation responds to known and predicted consumer needs, push innovation introduces new pioneering solutions before demand emerges. Successful brands do both- staying consumer-focused while leading with fresh ideas.”
“To stay ahead, brands must distinguish between what consumers say and do, using real-world behavior and data to validate insights. Speed is also critical — agile, fast-paced innovation ensures rapid prototyping, testing, and iteration. By streamlining R&D and integrating real-time feedback, brands can quickly turn insights into market success,” he concludes.