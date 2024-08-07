CBG reduces stress and improves memory in clinical trial without intoxication
07 Aug 2024 --- In a first human clinical trial, cannabigerol (CBG) effectively reduced anxiety and stress without the intoxication typically associated with the whole plant cannabis. In addition, the study indicated some memory-enhancing effects after taking the increasingly popular phytocannabinoid.
The double-blind, placebo-controlled, experimental trial with 34 healthy cannabis users revealed that 20 mg of hemp-derived CBG significantly reduced feelings of anxiety at 20, 45 and 60 minutes after consumption, compared to a placebo.
“CBG is becoming increasingly popular, with more producers making bold, unsubstantiated claims about its effects,” says Carrie Cuttler, an associate professor of psychology at Washington State University, US, and the study’s lead author. “Our study is one of the first to provide evidence supporting some of these claims, helping to inform both consumers and the scientific community.”
The study’s outcomes align with an earlier survey led by Cuttler, finding that over 30% of CBG users consume it to decrease depression, and 80% assert its superiority over conventional anxiety medications.
At the same time, Cuttler cautions that the study’s results should be interpreted carefully due to its limitations — using experienced cannabis users, employing a modest CBG dose, the timings of assessments and the study’s remote nature.
Field trial
The study’s participants completed two online sessions to provide baseline ratings of their anxiety, stress and mood. After that, they ingested either 20 mg of hemp-derived CBG or a placebo tincture they received over the mail.
At 20, 45 and 60 minutes after ingestion, the participants again rated their mood, stress, anxiety and other variables, such as feelings of intoxication and if they liked how the drug made them feel. They also reported potential side effects, such as dry eyes and mouth, increased appetite, heart palpitations and sleepiness.
After a week, the participants repeated the sessions, taking the alternate product and completing the same assessments.
Scientific Reports, one of the most surprising outcomes was the cannabinoid’s effect on memory. CBG significantly enhanced participants’ ability to recall lists of words compared to those who took a placebo.According to the study published in
“We triple-checked to ensure accuracy, and the enhancement was statistically significant,” details Cuttler.
Additionally, the researchers confirmed that CBG did not produce cognitive or motor impairments or other adverse effects commonly associated with THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) — the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Moreover, the participants reported low intoxication ratings and minimal changes in side effects.
Although participants in previous self-report surveys touted the antidepressant effects of CBG, the current study did not find significant mood enhancement after taking it. Meanwhile, earlier clinical research on CBD suggests that it addresses anxiety better than THC products.
Future studies crucial
Last week, Red Mesa Science & Refining pointed to the popularity of CBG as an alternative to CBD as they possess similar therapeutic properties. Both interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, among others, offering pain relief, anxiety and stress reduction and sleep improvement benefits.
The study’s authors conclude that its promising results need to be corroborated by additional research, adding that this should “extend to a clinical population of patients with anxiety disorders.”
“We need to avoid claims that CBG is a miracle drug. It’s new and exciting, but replication and further research are crucial,” cautions Cuttler. “Ongoing and future studies will help build a comprehensive understanding of CBG’s benefits and safety, potentially offering a new avenue for reducing feelings of anxiety and stress without the intoxicating effects of THC.”
The research team is designing a new clinical trial to replicate the findings and include physiological measures, such as heart rate, blood pressure and cortisol levels. They also plan to extend the research to non-cannabis users and are planning a study on CBG’s effects on menopause symptoms in women.
By Jolanda van Hal