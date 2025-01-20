Calorie labeling can have modest yet meaningful impact on food choices, flags UK research
Calorie labels on supermarket foods or restaurants have little impact on consumer choices, finds a review by the UK non-profit Cochrane.
A review of 25 studies conducted in high-income countries, with 15 in the US, six in the UK, one in Ireland, one in France and one in Canada, indicated a minimal reduction (1.8%) in the number of calories people chose to consume as an impact of dietary information.
The difference in calorie intake of the 10,000 people surveyed amounts to two almonds or 11 calories in a 600-calorie meal, which, albeit small, can have major health and lifestyle implications.
The research team includes scientists from University College London (UCL), Bath Spa University, the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford in the UK.
Dr. Gareth Hollands, senior author from UCL, says calorie labeling is “no silver bullet.”
He notes that the team’s previous review from 2018 showed a potentially greater effect but was inconclusive because of “significant uncertainty over the results.” The fresh review has improved in those aspects and the effect is “very likely real.”
According to a UK government report, 90% of people aged 20–40 are likely to gain up to 9 kg over the next decade. Reducing their energy intake by 24 calories daily can prevent this increase.
In 2022, the UK authorities mandated that restaurants, cafes and takeaways with more than 250 staff members mention the number of calories in each meal on their menus in a bid to tackle growing obesity rates.
Lead author Dr. Natasha Clarke of Bath Spa University agrees that, at scale, the effect is likely to significantly contribute to public health as calorie labeling becomes more prevalent.
While calorie labeling is useful, the experts note that more research is needed to determine its impact on people prone to disordered eating. The review flags a lack of data in the included literature on possible negatives, including mental health impacts.
Only two of the studies included alcoholic drinks, but the results of those were inconclusive.
Meanwhile, a recent NSF (formerly National Sanitation Foundation) survey found that over three-quarters of adult consumers in the UK read labels before purchasing food. Almost half of them pay more attention to on-pack information than five years ago.
Industry experts believe it’s time manufacturers prioritized clear, comprehensive labeling.