Burcon partners with Puratos to drive uptake of canola protein in bakery and patisserie sectors
Burcon Nutrascience Corporation has joined forces with global bakery ingredient manufacturer Puratos to improve the taste, health and sustainability credentials of F&B products using Burcon’s canola protein.
The Canada-headquartered company’s Puratein canola protein provides an alternative to egg protein with a neutral flavor, versatility and nutritional footprint.
As consumers increasingly move away from animal-free egg protein sources, canola protein can support healthy and sustainable lifestyles.
“Puratos’ deep understanding of the bakery and patisserie industries complements our go-to-market strategy. Burcon’s canola protein offers exceptional functionalities and can deliver significant cost-in-use savings when replacing eggs in formulations. Together, we’re aiming to redefine what’s possible with canola protein,” says Kip Underwood, Burcon’s CEO.
The collaboration will develop canola protein-enhanced solutions for bakery, patisserie and chocolate customers, focusing on reducing environmental footprint and optimizing nutrition.
Innovation amid egg industry challenges
Burcon claims its protein isolate has “over 90% protein purity and exceptional functionality.” It can replace up to 100% of powdered and shelled eggs and provide manufacturers with 20-30% cost savings.
Puratein is also marketed as a vegan-friendly option for consumers.
“Puratein is one of the best plant-based proteins we’ve worked with and we are excited to explore its unique properties further to bring superior solutions to our customers,” says Bram Pareyt, Puratos’s R&D director of GRS Lab.
Egg prices have skyrocketed as the industry faces critical logistical, environmental and ethical challenges. Demand has outpaced production in the US, and frequent avian influenza outbreaks have significantly disrupted egg supplies over the past two years.
F&B manufacturers are actively seeking egg substitutes to mitigate supply shortages and price volatility. Recent innovation in the space has seen the rise of precision fermentation-derived eggs and aquafaba-based egg plant-based egg alternatives.