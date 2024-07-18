Brenntag Specialties Nutrition inks distribution agreement on baking enzymes with Lallemand in Europe
18 Jul 2024 --- Chemicals and ingredients distributor Brenntag has finalized a strategic partnership with Lallemand for main parts of Europe, including the DACH region, Poland, France, as well as the BeNeLux countries and Iberia.
The distribution agreement provides Brenntag customers across Europe exclusive access to Lallemand’s Nutrilife portfolio of baking enzymes, universally applicable for the full range of bakery applications.
“We are expanding and building a portfolio of innovative supply partners like Lallemand to offer Brenntag customers the best solutions and value-added services for their products, as well as access to the newest innovations and best-in-class applications,” says Jerzy Jasiński, global president for nutrition and president of Brenntag Specialties EMEA.
Adaptive enzymes
Microorganisms (various yeast, bacteria and fungi applications) and their enzymes help to improve the quality of baked goods, for instance, by modifying dough and improving flavor, texture and shelf life.
Enzymes continue to grow in importance for the baking and milling industry. They contribute to the realization of consistently high-quality bakery products by enabling better dough handling, providing anti-staling properties and allowing control over crumb texture, color, taste, moisture and volume.
Lallemand specializes in the development and production of microorganisms and their derivatives. The company provides microbiological solutions for dozens of different food and nutrition industries, like baking, oenology and brewing.
Lars Asferg, president of Lallemand Bio Ingredients, adds: “Brenntag is a trusted partner with a strong distribution reach in Europe, and we are excited to begin this partnership to accelerate and strengthen our product and service offering to even more customers locally.”
