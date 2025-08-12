Botanical boosters: “Need-specific” ingredients drive appeal for health-conscious consumers
The demand for foods, beverages, and supplements with specific functionalities that meet various needs has been increasing in popularity quite significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even before this, health and wellness awareness were rising among global consumers seeking better immunity, increased energy, focus, mood enhancement, relaxation, and anti-aging benefits. The pandemic acted as a catalyst, accelerating the demand for these claims, with botanicals at the center of ingredient innovation.
Food Ingredients First speaks with key botanical ingredient suppliers about current trends within the market.
“Within the broader scope of wellness, there is also a growing interest in botanical ingredients — natural, sustainable, and ethically sourced options — known for their bioactive properties and sensory profiles that consumers associate with better physical and mental health,” Luiz Fernando Aguiar, marketing manager at Duas Rodas, tells us.
These global consumer movements have been driving the use of botanical extracts with antioxidant, energizing, and immune-supporting properties. They increasingly highlight ingredients native to Latin America, such as guarana, acerola, and yerba mate, for their health appeal and sustainable origin, he explains.
Andrea Zangara, scientific communication advisor at Euromed, spotlights a growing demand in the industry for botanicals tailored to specific age-related health needs.
“For instance,” he says, “baby boomers are increasingly seeking botanicals that enhance mobility, cognitive function, immunity, and bone health. In contrast, Gen X is focused on longevity, joint health, and mobility; Millennials prioritize recovery and stress management; and Gen Z is looking for energy, cognitive function, and focus.”
In the area of cognition, botanical supplements are seen as enhancers that improve basic cognitive functions essential for daily activities, such as attention, memory, and decision-making. The mechanisms by which cognition can be enhanced are multifaceted, with plant extracts targeting neurotransmitters, free radicals, and blood oxygen capacity, notes Zangara.
“Botanicals are gaining traction in this area due to their ability to interact with multiple biological systems to promote cognitive enhancement and neuroprotection.”
Ingredients touted for cognition
Meanwhile, Doris Ip, senior marketing manager at Layn Natural Ingredients, observes a strong momentum in using botanical boosters to deliver targeted functional benefits, especially in areas like gut health, natural energy, adaptogenic stress support, and immunity.
She says: “Brands are incorporating these ingredients into convenient formats like beverages and gummies, often using synergistic combinations, such as pairing natural caffeine with calming theanine, or antioxidants with adaptogens, to target multiple benefits in a single product. As wellness and clean label demands grow, botanical boosters are being embraced for their ability to deliver function while keeping formulas simple and appealing.”
Ginseng continues to gain traction in the F&B space, particularly Panax ginseng, which is well-known for its stimulating and energizing effects, she highlights, noting a growing interest in American ginseng (Panax quinquefolius) — a US-grown counterpart with a more calming, adaptogenic profile.
“It supports mental stamina, stress resilience, and immune balance, making it ideal for focus and cognitive wellness products. While widely cultivated in the US, it is largely exported and remains underutilized in domestic F&B applications, creating strong potential for local innovation.”
According to Ip, other ingredients gaining attention are tea extract and green coffee bean, both natural sources of caffeine. “They provide clean, sustained energy and are increasingly used in beverages targeting alertness, focus, and metabolic support, especially as consumers seek more plant-based, natural alternatives to traditional caffeine sources,” she shares.
Adding flavor dimensions
Kelli Heinz, VP of marketing and industry affairs at Bell Flavors & Fragrances, adds that botanicals such as elderflower, chamomile, and rosemary — featured in Bell’s portfolio — are gaining popularity for their distinctive taste and alignment with wellness-forward positioning, helping brands introduce fresh inspiration into their products.
“Brands are turning to botanicals with bold, recognizable flavor profiles to meet growing demand for natural, plant-based products. Ingredients like ginger, cardamom, peppermint, and ginseng stand out for their distinctive taste and alignment with evolving wellness preferences. These botanicals are helping drive innovation across beverage and food categories, offering a fresh way to connect with health-conscious consumers.”
Commenting on botanical flavor combinations, Layn’s Ip cites one notable example: the use of pomegranate extract in functional food and beverage formulations. “This extract is rich in active compounds like punicalagins and ellagic acid, which are well-known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.”
“However, the extract typically lacks the distinctive pomegranate flavor consumers associate with the fruit. To meet health and sensory expectations, brands increasingly combine the extract with pomegranate juice, dried fruit, or natural flavorings to create a more complete and appealing consumer experience. This illustrates a broader trend: brands thoughtfully pair bioactive botanical ingredients with complementary sensory elements, ensuring that functional benefits align with flavor and overall product appeal.”
Merging tradition & science
Aguiar at Duas Rodas says that scientific research and partnerships with leading universities and institutes strengthen its innovation platform, particularly for botanical ingredients with proven functional benefits.
“One example is our Vitamin-Ace line of acerola extracts and powders — a fruit naturally rich in vitamin C — standardized to up to 40% natural vitamin C, meeting the growing demand for immune-supporting products. Another highlight is AnthoPower, a unique Euterpe edulis powder with 6% anthocyanins, developed for the functional and nutraceutical markets. Our MateActive portfolio features yerba mate (Ilex paraguariensis) extracts, a native South American plant whose bioactive potential has been widely explored in products claiming benefits such as energy boost, cognitive support, weight management, and digestive health.”
In addition to classic botanicals like guarana and acerola — known for their high levels of caffeine and vitamin C, respectively — ingredients such as yerba mate (a rich source of caffeine, chlorogenic acids, and more), and açaí (antioxidants) are also on the rise, notes Aguiar, as they combine functional properties with strong sensory claims and exotic origin.
Aguiar also believes that botanicals with strong origin stories and proven functionality are set to lead future innovations. “The market is moving toward personalized blends, transparency in sourcing, and scientifically backed health claims,” he adds.
Heinz at Bell Flavors & Fragrances believes that botanicals are widely perceived by consumers as natural and holistic, often linked to traditional practices and plant-based living. “This makes them appealing in wellness-positioned products, where their recognizable names and sensory appeal help build trust and interest. Beyond flavor, botanicals can elevate a product’s overall feel, helping brands align with the growing demand for offerings that are both clean and emotionally resonant.”
While the Mediterranean diet is a key focus of Euromed’s research, the company also actively explores a wide range of other botanicals from around the world.
“Ethnobotany plays a crucial role in this process, giving us insight into traditional herbal remedies that have been used for centuries to address a wide range of health issues,” explains Zangara. “By combining this wealth of traditional knowledge with modern scientific techniques such as metabolomics, we can identify and isolate the bioactive compounds in these botanicals that contribute to their health benefits. With this approach, botanical extracts that are both effective and backed by rigorous scientific evidence can be developed, ensuring that the evolving needs of consumers seeking natural, functional products are met.”
Additionally, functional mushrooms are emerging as a key trend in the rapidly evolving global market for functional ingredients, he adds. “This is largely due to the increasing interest in mushrooms’ holistic benefits, including cognitive support, immune health, and stress management.”
“Botanicals offer a range of benefits thanks to their bioactive compounds, which are produced in great numbers by plants. Plants are like ‘living factories’ producing various chemical compounds that may work together to deliver a positive effect,” Zangara highlights.
“Plants in the Mediterranean diet, for instance, are rich in polyphenols and other phytochemicals, improving heart, immune, and cognitive health. Research confirms that this diet, combined with an appropriate lifestyle, reduces age-related risk factors. The complexity and synergy of all the foods and nutrients in the diet support health, longevity, and well-being, but specific compounds may be more relevant and can enrich foods and beverages.”
Heinz at Bell Flavors & Fragrances believes that botanical innovation will continue to evolve with a focus on clean label alignment and flavor experiences that “resonate with wellness-minded consumers.”
For Layn’s Ip, she anticipates continued growth in application-ready botanical ingredients, which are easier to formulate, more functionally targeted, and supported by scientific validation.
“Customization will also play a larger role as brands seek differentiated solutions,” she concludes.