Boosting senior nutrition: dsm-firmenich unveils multivitamin food fortification solution in Japan
In Japan, Rohto Pharmaceuticals and dsm-firmenich debut Vision R — multi-layered micronutrient granules designed to address nutritional insufficiencies among seniors. The food fortifying ingredient utilizes dsm-firmenich’s patented Sprinkle It Technology (SIT).
SIT is based on a proprietary low-moisture, short-time extrusion process, which produces stable, highly compacted nutrient granules. Instead of traditional capsules, tablets or encapsulated products, SIT’s patented technology uses a natural matrix made from semolina and wheat starch, enabling vitamins to be integrated “seamlessly” into food.
Each granule is composed of a multi-layered matrix protecting the micronutrients from environmental elements, while allowing their release once consumed. This advanced protection ensures that vitamins retain their potency without compromising taste or texture.
“We have worked closely with Rohto Pharmaceuticals over the last two and a half years to develop the optimal product formulation for the Japanese population using our patented SIT,” says Tina Low, senior VP Asia-Pacific for health, nutrition and care (HNC) at dsm-firmenich.
“We believe this product fits seamlessly into the lives of many Japanese seniors and patients and will make a positive difference in tackling micronutrient insufficiencies to support better nutrition and overall health for the country’s aging population.”
Sprinkle It Technology
SIT is a multi-country collaboration resulting in nine patent filings. The entire production process is initiated and completed in Europe, with nearly 90% of the ingredients being sourced from Europe, ensuring high quality and adherence to stringent European standards.
It will launch this month in a number of Japanese medical institutions, where it will be provided with hospital meals or recommended to outpatients.
By 2050, dsm-firmenich highlights 2.1 billion people — more than 20% of the global population — will be over 60. However, the company notes that research shows there is a ten-year gap between life expectancy and health expectancy, or those years lived in good health feeling well and mostly free of disease.
“With almost a decade lost to ill health, this gap poses major public health challenges and governments are faced with increasingly heavy healthcare burdens,” stresses the supplier.
Anneleen Spooren, the company’s SVP of innovation, research and development and regulatory for HNC, comments: “SIT is a breakthrough micronutrient solution that is efficacious, and highly versatile. It perfectly aligns with the global food-first trend preferred by many consumers, to help close the gap between life expectancy and health expectancy via their diet.”
Xampla is another player that has been innovating around solutions that preserve the quality and efficacy of vital ingredients in food enrichment. The company’s micro plant polymer shells encase probiotics until they are digested, which extends their shelf life.
It can be applied to vitamins infused in beverages packed in clear-plastic containers, without having to worry about the damaging effects of sunlight or degradation during transportation and storage.