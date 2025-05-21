Boermarke plant-based drinks line with Pure-Pak Sense cartons
Dutch manufacturer Boermarke is rolling out a new range of plant-based drinks, puddings, and yoghurts under its Vairy brand, packaged in Pure-Pak Sense cartons with natural brown board. The launch marks the latest phase in the company’s transition to a fully plant-based portfolio across Europe.
Following the sale of its traditional dairy operations in 2023, Boermarke has continued to expand its footprint in the dairy alternatives market, citing an 800% increase in plant-based production. The new offerings will also be available through private label partnerships.
Boermarke began working with Elopak in April 2025, installing an ultra-hygienic filling machine at its Enschede facility to support the new product formats.
“Our new filling line allows us to meet growing demand from foodservice and retail clients while aligning with our sustainability goals,” says Klaasjan Joosten, commercial manager at Boermarke.
The Vairy brand debuted in 2015 with a coconut-based yoghurt and now includes plant-based cheese and ice cream. Boermarke supplies products to all major Dutch supermarkets and across 21 European markets, including Edeka, Lidl, Albert Heijn, Aldi, Colruyt, Billa, Salling, and Mercator.
The new puddings are available in four varieties—vanilla, chocolate, caramel, and orange—all fortified with calcium and vitamins B2, B12, and D. They will be joined by a selection of “Mild & Creamy” yoghurts in one-liter Pure-Pak Sense cartons.
Taste remains central to Boermarke’s offering. “Around a third of consumers identify as flexitarian,” notes Joosten. “If we deliver plant-based alternatives that match traditional dairy in taste, more consumers will make the switch.”
Boermarke positions itself as a full-service supplier for private label clients. Joosten adds that the collaboration with Elopak enhances product shelf life and quality while contributing to a more sustainable supply chain.
“Elopak provides efficient, recyclable packaging with strong visual appeal, which supports our ambition to lead the global plant-based dairy alternatives market,” he says.