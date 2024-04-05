Beyond The Headlines: Cultivated meat moves, plant-derived proteins and AI developments
05 Apr 2024 --- In industry news this week, Beneo plans to install new equipment at its rice ingredients plant in Wijgmaal, Belgium, including a large-scale industrial heat pump, to recover energy from wastewater and reduce CO2 emissions. The Cultivated B obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification and Swedish biotech start-up Ironic Biotech closed a pre-seed funding round for a new generation of plant-derived proteins that contain iron.
Business moves
Swedish biotech start-up Ironic Biotech has closed a pre-seed funding round of €1 million (US$1.1 million), led by Nordic Foodtech. Ironic Biotech has discovered a new generation of plant-derived proteins that contain iron, which are highly bioavailable with no side effects. The proteins are produced through precision fermentation and may be used as ingredients in food or food supplements. The funding will be used for further R&D work, expanding the company’s patent portfolio, and optimizing the production process. The team is now seeking partners in the food and food supplement industry.
Beneo is installing new equipment at its rice ingredients plant in Wijgmaal, Belgium, including a large-scale industrial heat pump supplied by Heaten, a specialist in industrial heat pump solutions. This will help Beneo recover energy from wastewater and reduce its CO2 emissions. The rice ingredients produced at the site are used by global food manufacturers to make pudding creamier, improve the dough consistency of a pizza crust or refine the viscosity of soups more conveniently. Manufacturing specialty rice ingredients involves both a wet extraction operation and a drying process, which requires very high temperatures. Currently, the energy for the drying process is derived from natural gas. By investing in an industrial heat pump that recovers energy from wastewater that would have been usually lost, Beneo says it continues to improve sustainable energy management.
The Cultivated B (TCB) has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification, the globally recognized standard for quality management. The certification reflects TCB’s commitment to quality management, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Valid until February 2027, this certification establishes and recognizes TCB as a front-runner in the cellular agriculture industry for adopting this de facto gold standard for quality management systems.
Olam Group Limited announced that its food, feed and fiber operating group, Olam Agri, has secured a commodity Murabaha facility from a diversified group of global investors (including UAE, Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong) totaling US$625 million. The facility has Olam Agri subsidiaries Olam Global Agri and Olam Global Agri Treasury as purchasers with a tenor of three years. The Facility is initially guaranteed by Olam Group which will transfer to Olam Agri post the planned IPO and demerger of Olam Agri. Proceeds from the facility will be applied toward general corporate purposes. Global Dairy Trade (GDT) announced that Kerry Dairy Ireland is joining GDT Events this month, offering SMP Medium Heat. Kerry Dairy Ireland will be partnering with GDT to help provide high-quality dairy solutions and deliver sustainable nutrition globally.
Other highlights
ICEX Spain, through the Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish Embassy in Singapore, announced the launch of “Eat Spain Drink Spain Singapore 2024”, an initiative to promote healthy Spanish cuisine in Singapore with ten events of gastronomic experiences with Spanish flavor. It will include wine dinners, tastings, show cookings, culinary demonstrations, and joint promotions with renowned F&B companies in Singapore to highlight the richness and diversity of Spanish cuisine, globally recognized as a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, associated with one of the world’s longest life expectancies. The event will be held Sep 15-Oct 15.
AI-powered convenience store Re-Up announced the installation of autonomous robotic chefs at various locations powered by Nala Robotics, an AI technology company working in the culinary industry. The Wingman by Nala Robotics is an autonomous fry station that can easily be added or configured to any restaurant or commercial foodservice operation. Re-Up will leverage Nala Robotics’ advanced AI technology to enhance its foodservice offerings, enabling customers to enjoy freshly prepared, fully customizable fried chicken, French fries and other menu items on demand, quickly, easily and without human intervention.
Agricultural leaders, policymakers and high-level representatives from the global south gathered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (March 25-26), to chart a course for collective action beyond the International Year of Millets 2023. Millets are hailed for their climate resilience and nutritional density. One key outcome of the meeting included the development of Centers of Excellence on Millets in major millet-producing countries. Centers are envisioned to serve as hubs for innovation, research and knowledge exchange, driving sustainable crop production, resilient value chains and broader consumer access to affordable and nutritious millet-based diets.
Galactic launched a rebranding, including logo rebranding, a refreshed visual identity, and an updated website. The primary focus of the restyling effort is to encapsulate the company’s core values within a bold and integrated identity of the Galactic group. The company says the rebrand reflects Galactic’s commitment to growth and adaptability to consumer’s evolving preferences.
By Gaynor Selby