Beyond Dry January: Vinada Wines targets top spot in alcohol-free wine race
29 Jan 2024 --- Alcohol-free wine is on the rise as teetotalers and health-conscious consumers combine to provide a solid consumer base for producers like Vinada Wines. The firm’s founder, Jessica van Spaendonck, sits down with Food Ingredients First to discuss the company’s goal to become the world’s leading premium alcohol-free sparkling wine brand while contributing to the social acceptance of non-alcoholic wine, as alcohol abstinence movements like Dry January proliferate.
Are teetotal consumers driving alcohol-free wine sales, or is the general health-conscious consumer responsible?
Van Spaendonck: We don’t see any difference between people who completely quit drinking alcohol and the health-conscious consumer. In many instances, these are not distinct target groups, but there is almost always a significant overlap.
We want people to go from “Why are you not drinking tonight?” to “What are you drinking tonight?” Maintaining a strong work-life balance is critical to keeping yourself happy and productive. We’re indifferent to the reason behind your choice not to drink — our aim is to inspire you with the delightful flavors of our alcohol-free wines. We are there for people who cannot, should not or prefer not to drink alcohol and are searching for the same experience and taste sensation as alcoholic wine.
How important is Dry January to the alcohol-free movement?
Van Spaendonck: Dry January holds significance for individuals as it provides a moment to rejuvenate the body and mind — the growing participation in a month without alcohol reflects this increasing awareness. Such initiatives are particularly meaningful for alcohol-free brands.
There are now numerous other months dedicated to the abstinence from alcohol, such as: Dry February, No Alcohol April, Dry July and Sober October. These dry months have gained traction and huge popularity as societal attitudes toward alcohol consumption evolve, with more people recognizing the importance of moderation and periodic breaks from drinking for physical and mental well-being. Participating in dry months can be a personal choice or a communal effort, fostering a sense of solidarity among those seeking a break from alcohol.
We’ve curated a special Vinada Sober Month Box to raise a toast to your health, celebrate life and prioritize self-care. Whether you’re a seasoned abstainer or intrigued by the advantages of sobriety, this box is packed with various 31 Vinada 200 ml bottles for a month-long, 0% alcohol, 100% wine experience. Each week, you’ll receive messages from us featuring inspiration like food pairings, mocktail recipes and insights about our products, the brand and the entire movement.
Do you experience any negative feedback as an alcohol-free wine producer?
Van Spaendonck: A baseless misconception often circulates, suggesting that as a producer of alcohol-free wines, one would be labeled as “haters of alcohol” — this is absolutely untrue. We are here for individuals who, for any reason, choose not to (always) consume alcohol. We also observe instances where people switch to Vinada after having a glass of wine with alcohol, which is perfectly fine.
How does the zero-alcohol movement compare between the wine and beer markets?
Van Spaendonck: While the zero-alcohol wine movement is growing and gaining popularity, the zero-alcohol beer market is generally more established and has achieved broader recognition. Both markets are driven by an increasing demand for alcohol-free alternatives, and the success of each depends on factors such as taste, variety and how well they cater to the preferences of a diverse consumer base.
What are the technical challenges associated with producing zero-alcohol wine that meets consumers’ expectations?
Van Spaendonck: First, the grapes are fermented and aged according to the traditional winemaking method. During this traditional vinification, the grapes are bruised very carefully and the skins begin to release their coloring to the juice. Once our Vinada winemaker is satisfied with the shade, the grapes are gently pressed and the skins and juice are separated. Fermentation then continues. Up to this point, the process is identical to wine with alcohol.
Our wines are dealcoholized just before bottling. Dealcoholization takes place by means of vacuum extraction — the fully fermented base wine is dealcoholized under a vacuum at a low temperature. The temperature is crucial for the taste — the lower the temperature during dealcoholization, the more aromas and thus taste is preserved. This process takes place at the perfect temperature and is a well-kept Vinada secret. The volatile aromas of the wine are extracted simultaneously with the alcohol. The aromas are returned directly to the dealcoholized wine. The wine is then purified, filtered and stabilized. While undergoing dealcoholization, there’s a risk of losing aromas, but by carefully controlling the temperature, we can retain the delightful taste that defines Vinada.
What exciting developments can we expect from Vinada this year?
Van Spaendonck: I can’t reveal everything yet, but I can give you a glimpse. For instance, several Vinada brand stores will be opening in South Korea in the coming months, and we are exploring potential alternatives for glass bottles. Vinada is rapidly expanding its global presence, and the team has devised a marketing calendar with adaptable campaign ideas to align with our distributors’ local marketing schedule. Our “Drink Like a Pro%” campaign for this month is entirely centered around sports. Staying relevant is crucial, always infused with the distinctive rebellious Vinada touch. Of course, we aim to add more awards to our collection beyond the existing 20-plus. I can also share a sneak peek: there are some fantastic developments planned in Australia and the US in 2024.
By Joshua Poole