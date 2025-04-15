Beneo unveils €50M pulse processing site to unlock faba bean potential
The global population boom and mounting pressure on food resources are steering the F&B industry toward sustainable protein sources that meet consumers’ nutritional and clean label demands. Beneo is tapping the potential of faba bean proteins with a €50 million (US$56.7 million) pulse-processing plant in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany backed by the Südzucker Group.
The company will process local faba beans into plant-based proteins for food and feed production at the 4,000 square meters site.
These proteins foster a “resilient and future-proof diet” corresponding to increasing consumer interest in plant-based nutrition, Fréderic Fernandes, product manager for Functional Proteins at Beneo, tells Food Ingredients First.
“As the global population continues to grow and natural resources become increasingly limited, the food industry needs to find sustainable ways to meet this rising demand. Pulses — such as locally grown faba beans — offer a wide range of benefits. These include strong nutritional and technical properties, as well as important agricultural and environmental advantages.”
For instance, they contribute to lowering greenhouse gas emissions at the farm level by capturing nitrogen from the atmosphere and using it to “nourish both themselves and subsequent crops,” he explains. This reduces the need for fertilizer input and improves soil quality for future crops.
“At the same time, consumer attitudes toward pulses demonstrate an increasing popularity. A 2023 survey found that 89% of consumers globally consider pulses and legumes to be an appealing source of protein. Additionally, 74% of consumers view faba beans as a sustainable option, and 81% regard them as a nutritious protein source.”
Replacing animal-based ingredients
In 2023, 27% of European consumers identified as flexitarians, and 51% were cutting back on meat, up from 46% in 2021, according to the Smart Protein Project's European consumer survey supported by Innova Market Insights.
Amid this trend of moving away from animal-based foods, Fernandes believes Beneo’s faba bean protein concentrate is a “natural, clean label source of plant-based protein” that can substitute animal-derived ingredients such as milk and egg in various applications.
Beneo de-hulls faba beans using a dry fractionation process to formulate its protein concentrate and starch-rich flour. The ingredients are made “without the use of water, chemicals, or processing aids, and their processing requires less energy compared to alternative production methods.”
The value of such proteins becomes even more apparent in light of “rising egg prices and ongoing supply shortages, particularly in the US,” he adds. The USDA predicts farm-level egg prices to increase 164% this year, with a 47.6 to 440.7% prediction interval.
“Plant-based alternatives such as faba bean protein concentrate provide a promising option for reformulation, helping manufacturers maintain product quality while meeting consumer demand for more sustainable and naturally sourced ingredients.”
Enhancing alt-meat and dairy formulations
Beneo’s faba bean concentrate has a light yellow color and relatively mild, neutral taste. It contains a minimum of 60% protein (on the dry matter) and an “excellent essential amino acid profile,” underscores Fernandes.
“It also delivers high solubility and strong functional properties — such as emulsifying, foaming, thickening, and binding — making it well-suited for use in dairy and meat alternatives, as well as bakery products.”
“Trials conducted by the Beneo-Technology Center have shown that it can fully or partially replace eggs in applications like muffins or meringues without compromising texture or performance.”
Meanwhile, the company’s faba bean ingredient portfolio also includes faba bean starch-rich flour, which is naturally high in protein. The starch fraction can help “boost protein content” in cereal bars, snacks, and baked goods,” he adds.
“Zero-waste approach”
According to Beneo, faba beans contribute to sustainable agriculture as pulses require no nitrogen fertilizer and enhance the soil quality for future crops. The firm grows the beans in Germany near its sugar replacer, Isomalt, and the “smart carbohydrate,” Palatinose (isomaltulose) production plant.
“At its new plant, Beneo follows a zero-waste approach by processing locally grown pulses, such as faba beans, into a range of high-quality food and feed ingredients. This ensures full utilization of the raw materials,” Fernandes tells us.
The company repurposes the faba bean hulls — often a by-product— as a “valuable source of insoluble fiber” for use in pet food and livestock feed.
“By producing protein concentrate, starch-rich flour, and hulls from a single crop, Beneo actively supports waste reduction and enhances circularity across food and feed value chains.”