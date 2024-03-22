Anuga FoodTec 2024 live: Krones subsidiary develops membrane filtration tech for food processing
22 Mar 2024 --- Krones subsidiary Milkron is presenting its new proprietary membrane filtration systems at Anuga FoodTec in Cologne, Germany.
The membrane filtration systems are designed to cater to various applications, from traditional dairy products to plant-based alternatives, including ketchup, dressings, fruit preparations, soft drinks and juices.
The systems are equipped with modules for microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration and reverse osmosis, ensuring versatile and reliable processing capabilities. “For microfiltration, you have two different methods: One is ceramic, which we use for bacteria reduction, and the other is polymeric and it can be used to remove fat from the production stream,” Lars-Bo Fredsted, key account manager for Filtration at Milkron, tells Packaging Insights on the show floor.
“The polymeric microfiltration device is made of plastic polymers. All membranes look like this for filtration, nanofiltration or reverse osmosis. However, the layer inside the membrane itself has different pore sizes. For instance, an ultrafiltration module will have a larger pore size and not require much pressure. The smaller the pore size, the more pressure you need to push it [products] through, and then these membrane housings also need to be of thicker material.”
One of the standout features of Milkron’s membrane filtration systems is their adaptability. The company leverages ceramic and spiral-wound membranes and capillary membranes developed using patented technology from the Krones Group, ensuring optimal filtration efficiency.
Applicable beyond dairy
Milkron’s systems are designed to maximize productivity while minimizing energy and water consumption through controlled transmembrane pressure and targeted backflushing during filtration and cleaning.
The versatility of the systems also extends beyond dairy products to encompass alternative foods, including plant-based proteins or fermentation-derived products. Milkron provides tailored solutions for concentrating and fractionating various substances, enabling it to meet evolving food industry demands.
Milkron’s membrane filtration systems are backed by a team of experts with over 35 years of industry experience, drawing on knowledge from the beverage industry and other subsidiaries within the Krones Group.
This collaborative approach ensures that Milkron delivers cutting-edge solutions that optimize production processes and enhance product quality.
Fredsted elaborates: “Milkron has had a lot of experience over the many years with the employees within the filtration business. And they decided, why buy filtration if we can build it ourselves and become an end-to-end supplier — it’s to make sure that clients have the full scope.”
Recovering waste water streams
As part of the Krones Group, Milkron also benefits from access to KIC Krones, a subsidiary specializing in consumables. This synergy enables Milkron to offer comprehensive support, including a range of filter media and consumables tailored to the needs of membrane filtration systems.
“Now Milkron has full responsibility from the raw material coming in to the final product going out. It includes pasteurization, storage tanks and filtration. Filtration is becoming increasingly important because it’s one way of purifying things.”
“Filtration is one way of concentrating things, but it’s also one way of recovering waste water streams in the process for reuse. And that’s with Krones’ sustainability targets. More inquiries are coming in from people who want to concentrate products — from proteins to making cheese and other foods.”
By Radhika Sikaria, with live reporting from Natalie Schwertheim at Anuga FoodTec 2024