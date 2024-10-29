Amano Enzyme’s microbial innovations elevate plant-based food taste and texture
Amano Enzyme USA will showcase its microbial enzymes, which can enhance the texture and taste profiles of plant-based food products, functional beverages and dietary supplements, at the upcoming SupplySide West Exposition in Las Vegas, US from October 30-31.
“As plant-based food and beverages continue to gain popularity among health-conscious consumers, Amano Enzyme is proud to offer tailored solutions that address common challenges associated with these products, including flavor enhancement, texture optimization and nutritional benefits,” says Emilie Shishido, head of marketing at Amano Enzyme USA.
“Amano’s expertise, which will also be shared during an education session at the event, combined with cutting-edge technology, enables us to help our customers overcome complex formulation and processing issues.”
During the session, the company will discuss how enzymes and biotech unlock tastier and healthier plant-based foods, presented by its technical sales representative George Swedie.
Optimizing mouthfeel
Amano Enzyme is headquartered in Japan and has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia. The firm offers enzyme solutions for plant-based milks and meats and dairy alternatives such as cheese.
In the US, the biotech company supplies microbial enzymes for the food, dietary supplement, industrial and in vitro diagnostic industries.
At the trade show, the company will display its enzyme innovations for various applications, such as plant-based beverages, cheeses and meat. These include enzyme technologies to help enhance protein stability and mouthfeel in plant-based milk products which it claims effectively controls sugar content.
In plant-based cheese, Amano’s enzymes support the delivery of high-protein plant-based cheeses that replicate the “stretchy, melty and creamy” qualities of traditional dairy cheese while delivering robust flavors.
Additionally, custom enzymes help increase the umami flavor, texture and appearance of plant-based meat products, mimicking the sensory experience of real meat.
“We are happy to shine a light on the importance of health-focused, plant-based solutions in the rapidly expanding market,” underscores Shishido.
“Our expertise in enzyme technology allows us to offer advanced problem-solving solutions, and we invite attendees to discover how Amano Enzyme can support many challenges with a vast specialized enzyme portfolio designed to meet functionality and consumer expectations.”