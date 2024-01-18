Alliance for Sustainable Packaging for Foods: New global industry body set to push for reshaped legislation
18 Jan 2024 --- A non-profit industry coalition has launched the Alliance for Sustainable Packaging for Foods (ASPF), uniting a diverse group of global stakeholders to reshape food packaging regulations for environmental sustainability.
ASPF aims to “engage with regulators, governments, researchers and civil society organizations to ensure that packaging regulations for food achieve environmental sustainability without compromising food safety and product quality, and without increasing the carbon footprint of the industry.”
Founding members of the ASPF is comprised of a diverse group with associations like Aneberries, Canadian Produce Marketing Association, FMI — The Food Industry Association, Fruit South Africa, Frutas de Chile, International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), National Milk Producers Federation, National Council of Farmers Coops, National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, North American Meat Institute, Organic Trade Association, Reusable Packaging Association, Stop Foodborne Illness, US Dairy Export Council and Western Growers Association.
“When discussing the future of packaging, food safety and quality, and reducing food loss and waste is non-negotiable. Members of ASPF are clear: we are committed to significantly reducing packaging waste, just not at the expense of food safety. We will work hard with the regulators and policymakers around the world to do so,” says IFPA chief science officer and chair of ASPF, Max Teplitski.
Championing safety and sustainability
The alliance focuses on engaging with regulators globally, particularly in ongoing negotiations within the EU on revising packaging and packaging waste rules.
“We must consider the footprint of the entire lifecycle of packaging use while maintaining food safety and addressing phytosanitary concerns. The purpose of ASPF is to find opportunities for partnership across global stakeholders to create a holistic and harmonized approach to packaging regulation, reflecting and accounting for the key outcomes central to a sustainable food supply,” remarks Teplitski.
The ASPF also plans to establish working groups focusing on government relations strategies and technical approaches. This, according to the alliance, will advocate for packaging regulations that are both compliant and technically pragmatic for industry implementation.
ASPF has released a position paper analyzing peer-reviewed publications addressing food safety and packaging. Available on the alliance’s website, it provides insights into the considerations guiding their commitment to sustainable packaging practices.
The coalition details that its comprehensive approach considers the entire lifecycle of packaging use, balancing environmental impact, food safety and phytosanitary concerns.
“Sustainable packaging solutions for food, such as reusable packaging, can also lead to superior product protection and temperature management performance, ensuring food quality and safety and reducing waste,” says Todd Hoff, executive vice president at the Reusable Packaging Association and vice chair of the alliance.
“The Reusable Packaging Association values our participation in this wide-ranging industry alliance to support the transformation to more circular reuse systems while upholding the highest food standards.”
“We look forward to working with other industry leaders to demonstrate that packaging can be sustainable, cost-effective and high-performing without compromising,” concludes Hoff.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria