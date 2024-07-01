Absolut launches Andy Warhol limited-edition glass bottle for airport sale
01 Jul 2024 --- Absolut has unveiled a limited-edition bottle in collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, inspired by the rediscovery of Warhol’s Absolut “blue” painting. Launching exclusively in global travel retail, the new bottle comes almost 40 years after Absolut Vodka first collaborated with the American artist.
To mark the launch, a “gallery-inspired” Absolut Warhol pop-up has touched down at Amsterdam Airport, in the Netherlands.
“Our collaboration with Absolut Vodka celebrates Warhol’s enduring artistic legacy and cultural influence through his belief in the power of art to provoke thought and inspire change,” says Michael Dayton Hermann, director of licensing, marketing and sales at The Andy Warhol Foundation.
“Proceeds from this impactful collaboration will generously support the philanthropic work of The Andy Warhol Foundation in fulfilling its mission to advance the visual arts and projects that challenge the status quo.”
Rediscovery of a rumored painting
The new release will be promoted globally through an immersive activation campaign — including 3D OOH media, in-airport promotional spaces and in-store display units at some of the busiest airports, including in London, Dubai, São Paulo, Sydney, Madrid and Santo Domingo.
The limited-edition bottle will be rolled out across more than 50 additional global markets from September.
Andy Warhol became the first artist to create artwork based on the silhouette of Absolut’s apothecary-inspired bottle in 1985. The artist is known for his original “Absolut Warhol” — the Absolut bottle painted with vibrant colors on a black background.
For decades, a second Absolut Warhol painting had been rumored to exist, but this remained unconfirmed until Absolut “blue” was rediscovered at auction in 2020.
In proving its provenance, the original contract was unearthed, confirming two paintings had indeed been commissioned.
Now part of the Absolut Art Collection, the painting will be unveiled at Stockholm’s Spritmuseum on October 17 as the centerpiece of a new exhibition, Andy Warhol, Money On The Wall, curated by art historian and Warhol biographer, Dr. Blake Gopnik.
“Absolut Warhol isn’t just a beautiful bottle for our quality vodka, it’s a tribute to artistry and cutting-edge technology, qualities that Andy Warhol himself embodied,” comments Nancy Baghdadi, director, portfolio and innovation at Absolut Vodka.
“The packaging is about inviting our customers on a voyage of discovery and exploration accompanied by Absolut’s digital world. Every sip is an opportunity to delve into a captivating story.”