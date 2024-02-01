AAK USA expands AkoPlanet platform and strengthens sustainable coconut offerings
01 Feb 2024 --- AAK has expanded its AkoPlanet platform for plant-based foods in the US. The expansion introduces coconut oil that abides by high sustainability standards and supports AAK’s commitment as a key supplier of sustainable plant-based ingredient solutions while supporting farmers and featuring traceability to the farm.
With the introduction of AkoPlanet CNO 16-001 in the US, this product is now available globally.
Coconut practices
The specialty fats and oils business has advocated for collective action on coconut sustainability for many years. It is a founding member of the global platform working toward a more responsible and resilient coconut sector — The Sustainable Coconut Partnership, along with other leaders in the F&B industry.
Due to a lack of agreement surrounding sustainable coconut practices in the industry, AAK’s participation in this global platform signifies its commitment to paving the way for a more sustainable coconut oil future.
From traceability and transparency on field-level practices to low contaminants and coconut nursery replanting programs, AAK is supporting a more sustainable coconut oil supply chain to the consumer’s plate.
“It is not common to have traceability to the farmer, knowing who has grown the coconuts that make the final oil and working with suppliers on a long-standing strategic partnership,” says Ryan Branch, senior marketing manager. “With AkoPlanet, AAK makes tastier, healthier, plant-based foods made with love for people, plants and the planet.
Meeting standards
Along with meeting rigorous health and sustainability standards, AAK’s products are tested and developed to suit consumers’ needs and requirements.
The company uses its expertise to ensure that solutions for better functionality, health and well-being products taste as well as they work.
AAK draws upon its track record in responsible sourcing to ensure products meet — if not exceed — the sustainability standards our customers require.
For example, AAK has conducted risk assessments with Proforest and worked with key suppliers to establish a primate-friendly supply chain where monkeys are not used to harvest coconuts. AAK has also worked with Satelligence on deforestation and coconut trees age mapping to ensure no deforestation, as well as the aging trees and supply chain continuation issues can be addressed accordingly.
This satellite monitoring will continue, and there are many program extensions, such as scaling up the replanting program with continued human rights and social concern monitoring. AAK is building data and insights in an industry where they are not always readily available.
“At AAK, we are committed to helping formulators develop tastier and healthier plant-based foods that consumers will enjoy and purchase loyally,” adds Branch. “Our experts work together to leverage food science, product development and an expansive toolbox of supplier partners to create healthier and more sustainable foods that are great-tasting, 100% plant-based, non-GMO and more.”
“With our range of AkoPlanet solutions, we can take plant-based foods beyond where they are today,” he asserts.
Edited by Elizabeth Green