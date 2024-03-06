AAK eyes improvement to “meat marbling in plant-based analogs,” with latest innovation AkoVeg
06 Mar 2024 --- AAK has unveiled AkoVeg 163-14, a coconut oil and insoluble fiber flake offering that makes it possible for formulators to create plant-based meat that contains less total fat and no cholesterol yet offers similar visual appeal and cooking attributes as traditional marbled meat products.
“In plant-based marbled meats, pure fat solutions are prone to melting out under high heat conditions, which result in voids,” says Andrea Weis, scientist II, AAK USA, Inc. “Our AkoVeg 163-14 coconut oil and insoluble fiber flake present formulators with a solution to mitigate void formation across various heat processing stages, while simultaneously enhancing visual marbling for more authentic meat alternative appearances.”
Fats and oils are fundamental for delectable plant-based foods by improving the overall functionality, taste and nutrition that consumers will find appealing.
Inspiring a new generation of plant-based
With AAK’s patent-pending white particulate flakes that are made with coconut oil and insoluble fiber, this solution imparts all the visual appeal, mouthfeel and great taste needed to create a new generation of plant-based favorites.
This AAK solution can help manufacturers overcome tricky formulation challenges and offers many functional benefits, including:
- Heat tolerant/stable — maintains a white-marbled visual fat appearance throughout multiple heat processes.
- Improved firmness and sliceability — in plant-based sausages and other link applications. Fiber flakes improve link firmness, facilitating a cleaner, more uniformed round slice when compared to links made without fiber flakes.
- Consistent flavor delivery and mouthfeel — delayed oil release allows for fiber flakes to oil out when heated in the final cooked application, more closely mimicking traditional meat and contributing to the overall flavor delivery, mouthfeel, and visual appearance
- Optimized production — the combined fiber and fat flake reduces production time due to the ability to be free-flowing and easy to scale when added into the production process.
- Provides labeling benefits — AAK’s portfolio of plant-based fat and oil solutions offers clean label ingredients that are 100% plant-based, non-GMO and more.
- Sustainably sourced — from the source to the plant, all the way to your brand on the store shelf, sustainability matters. AAK’s plant-based fat and oil solutions are sustainably produced and sourced to reduce environmental impact.
“At AAK, we are here to help formulators create better-tasting alternatives for plant-based foods,” notes Ryan Branch, senior marketing manager, AAK USA.
“Our comprehensive toolbox of multi-sourced specialty fats and oils helps formulators create healthier and more sustainable foods that are great tasting, clean label, animal-free, and more.”
The company’s Customer Innovation Center in Richmond, California, is also dedicated to plant-based innovations and is fitted with a team of specialized food scientists and oil chemists “who work directly with our customers to understand project requirements and determine the optimal fat and oil solutions for each product,” adds Branch.
Last month, AAK expanded its AkoPlanet platform for plant-based foods in the US. The expansion introduces coconut oil that abides by high sustainability standards and supports AAK’s commitment as a key supplier of sustainable plant-based ingredient solutions while supporting farmers and featuring traceability to the farm.
Edited by Elizabeth Green