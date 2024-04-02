Yeo launches innovative soy milk beverages in Asia to boost immunity
02 Apr 2024 --- Singapore-based Yeo Hiap Seng unveils Yeo’s Immuno Soy Milk, fortified with vitamin B6 and zinc to support the body’s immune system. The new beverage is endorsed as Healthier Choice in Singapore and Malaysia, offering a lactose-free and healthy alternative to conventional breakfast drinks.
The new soy milk range is naturally high in protein and contains calcium. It is available in original and chocolate flavors, with more variations planned for the future.
“In an era of evolving consumer lifestyles, it is essential for brands to innovate to meet changing needs. With this launch, Yeo’s is offering health-conscious consumers a delicious, nourishing beverage that also supports their immune system,” says Ang Chong Lee, Yeo’s chief marketing officer.
“The new series of soy milk represents a significant milestone for one of Yeo’s signature beverages. We remain committed to our heritage of crafting drinks with quality ingredients that both nourish and satisfy our customers.”
Innovating soy milk
Yeo says the new range is one of the “biggest innovations” of the brand’s classic soy milk in 70 years. The company notes that the new enhanced addition to its existing beverages provides a smoother and more delicious taste.
In 1954, the company launched a vitamin-infused soy milk drink, Beanvit, and in 1967, it started packaging soy milk and other Asian drinks in Tetra Brik aseptic cartons.
The latest launch coincides with Ramadan, supporting the Muslim community with a “nourishing beverage during the fasting period.”
Innova Market Insight data indicates that product launches with vitamins and minerals experience a global surge at a 4% average annual growth between 2019 and 2023. Nearly half of these product launches contain an immune health claim.
Healthy alternative dairy
Recent research links plant-based diets to various health benefits, such as reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. Moreover, some dairy manufacturers are entering the plant-based dairy market, investing in innovative ingredients that deliver value to companies and consumers.
Meanwhile, industry professionals say consumer interest in immune-supporting nutrition is here to stay. For example, Innova Market Insights data suggests that immunity support claims in sports nutrition and supplement launches increased 13% annually from 2018 to 2023.
Globally, consumers associate a poor immune system with being more susceptible to catching a cold and other day-to-day illnesses.
Immuno Soy Milk is available in major supermarkets and convenience stores across Singapore and Malaysia in 250 ml packets, 380 ml bottles and one-liter cartons.
The company runs a fully integrated social media, advertising and in-store communications campaign in both countries, with sampling events and digital ads to promote the launch.
By Jolanda van Hal