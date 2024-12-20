Whole Dogg and NutriFusion team up to naturally boost dog health
Known for its nutrient-rich blends from fruits and vegetables, NutriFusion partners with Whole Dogg to bring “first of its kind” pet supplements to Canada. The brand, formulated by board-certified veterinary nutritionist Dr. Sarah Dodd, is intended to improve homemade dog diets.
Whole Dogg specializes in balancing and enriching homemade canine diets with essential and naturally derived nutrients. According to NutriFusion, the collaboration marks a milestone in extending its reach and impact on the specialized pet nutrition market in Canada.
“Our aim was to develop a supplement that empowers pet parents to confidently provide balanced homemade diets for their dogs, focusing on natural ingredients,” says Dodd. “NutriFusion’s exceptional standards for ingredient stability and bioavailability made them the perfect partner.”
Barking up a new tree
The supplements are now accessible across North America. Whole Dogg says that the offering caters to pet owners, veterinarians and pet food producers, providing a comprehensive solution for enhancing homemade canine diets. The new availability ensures widespread access to their specialized nutritional products.
For the first time, Whole Dogg is now available in the US — a significant development in the nation’s canine dietary health. With its debut, the supplement gives pet owners nationwide a naturally sourced solution for their dog’s dietary needs.
“Partnering with Whole Dogg aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, naturally sourced nutrients,” reveals William Grand, co-founder and CEO of NutriFusion. “This innovative supplement offers pet owners a reliable solution to ensure their dogs receive essential vitamins and minerals, enhancing the quality of homemade diets.”
Boosting dogs’ health
Whole Dogg utilizes NutriFusion’s whole-food-based nutrients, which the company says separates it from traditional supplements on the market that depend on synthetic additives.
Moreover, it states that this ensures the ingredients are digestible, shelf-stable and temperature-resistant.
Additionally, the supplement addresses a growing need among Canadian pet parents for local, balanced nutrition options without dealing with the high costs of importing similar products from the US.