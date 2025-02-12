Westfalia Fruit launches dye extraction technology to repurpose avocado waste
Westfalia Fruit is processing unsuitable avocados into products such as pulp, smashed avocado, and guacamole. Previously, avocado skins and seeds were used in anaerobic digesters. Now, the company reports that these byproducts are being repurposed for higher-value applications across multiple industries.
Westfalia Fruit states that its partnership with Efficiency Technologies has optimized the use of avocado byproducts. A recent collaboration with Sages London also led to the development of a process that extracts perseorangin, a natural pigment, from avocado stones.
According to the company, the pigment, which makes up approximately 3% of the avocado stone, produces eight distinct shades ranging from light yellow to reddish-brown. The extracted pigment is processed into a dried powder, which Westfalia Fruit states extends shelf life and improves stability for commercial use.
“This breakthrough represents a significant step in our journey toward our total crop use strategy,” says Andrew Mitchell, Head of Group Innovation at Westfalia Fruit. “By transforming what was once considered a byproduct into a valuable resource, we’re creating sustainable solutions that benefit multiple industries.”
Westfalia Fruit says that industries seeking alternatives to synthetic dyes can apply the natural pigment across fashion, beauty, and packaging. The pigment was showcased at London Fashion Week, and the company states that it is engaged in ongoing collaborations with industry leaders in cosmetics and packaging to explore commercial applications.
Beyond dye extraction, the company also states that other materials from avocado skins and stones are also being repurposed. Starches from the process are sent to paper manufacturing for use in packaging production, while ground materials are used in cosmetics as natural exfoliants.
Westfalia Fruit’s UK facility currently processes avocado byproducts, and has plans to scale the technology to additional European sites and global locations. “The ability to produce eight distinct natural shades while maintaining our commitment to use the entire fruit demonstrates the potential of innovative thinking in sustainable agriculture,” Mitchell says.
The company claims that its integrated operations allow efficient collection and processing of avocado skins and stones across multiple production sites, aligning with its broader sustainability and circular economy strategy.