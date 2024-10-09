USDA launches framework to tackle unfair pricing in beef sales and ease access to seeds
The USDA has announced multiple steps to promote competition in the American economy, such as pushing for fair markets for farmers and ranchers and lowering food prices.
Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack says the USDA will strengthen research and interagency partnerships to improve transparency and access to seeds for plant breeders and develop diverse and resilient seed varieties.
Additionally, the federal agency identified hidden feeds and unjust pricing strategies as a hindrance in the beef market after analyzing feedback from small, medium and large meatpackers, distributors, retailers, academics and farmer or advocacy organizations.
“Over these last four years, the Biden-Harris Administration has made historic investments in agriculture to help farmers, small businesses and rural communities get a fair shake,” notes Vilsack.
“Our work on competition is about opening up new markets for farmers and delivering fairer, more competitive choices. These actions will help to deliver on more choice and lower costs for seeds used by farmers, more choice and lower food costs for consumers and a fairer marketplace for ranchers.”
Restoring market competition
The USDA aims to support fairer trading practices in the cattle market, where stakeholders have complained about beef packers using spot prices as base prices for pricing agreements.
National economic advisor Lael Brainard notes how consolidation in the agricultural sector has been “swallowing up” family-owned farms, impacting farmer income and spiking grocery prices.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is taking action to lower food prices for working families by enabling small businesses and family farms to compete fairly,” says Brainard.
“The announcements build on our work to restore fair competition in farming and food markets and lower grocery prices for working families.”
The multipart framework seeks to implement the President’s executive order on promoting competition in domestic markets. The organization notes that grocery costs have improved with the stabilization of agri inputs such as fertilizers, but consumers are still feeling the pinch from meat prices.
Strengthening the seed sector
With the framework to improve access to germplasm for improved seed breeding, the USDA is targeting opportunities for researchers to better navigate patents.
First, the agency is working with the US Patent and Trademark Office to clarify what needs to be disclosed when patents are filed. This can increase transparency around breeding histories and access to seed samples in patent depositories.
Second, the USDA has provided guidance for researchers on how to study patented plant materials without infringing on patents. This allows them to understand existing innovations and continue without fear of overstepping legal boundaries.
Lastly, the initiative emphasizes the importance of sharing germplasm developed with federal funding. By making this genetic material available for research and breeding, the USDA hopes to ensure a dedicated pool of resources that public and private breeders can use to create new, diverse plant varieties.