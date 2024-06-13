Univar Solutions exec discusses sustainability strategy “built for the needs of future generations”
13 Jun 2024 --- As a specialty ingredients distributor, Univar Solutions considers sustainability a crucial aspect of its business and aims to manage its resources sustainably. The company recognizes that decisions must consider the well-being of people and the needs of future generations while safeguarding the planet’s health.
We speak with Kelly Gilroy, the company’s vice president of sustainable and natural products, who shares Univar’s vision for building a sustainable future.
“This vision is intricately interwoven with our commitments to growing our people and culture and making us easier to do business with. This means that sustainability is not just a desirable goal but an essential and urgent one for our overall success,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“This long-term perspective guides our approach to business and shapes our strategic priorities.”
“We hold ourselves accountable to eight ESG goals encompassing various sustainability-related targets. These goals will lead us toward becoming a diverse, inclusive, net-zero company. By aligning our actions with these ambitious ESG goals, we are actively working to create a more sustainable and responsible business that benefits our company and the world,” she says.
Sustainability pillars
Univar Solutions’ sustainability pillars fall into the areas of environment, social and governance (ESG).
Each pillar has specific goals, as well as short, medium and long-term targets. The company’s pillars include:
- Environment — Climate Action, Resource Use and Release Prevention
- Social — Safety, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Community Engagement
- Governance — Sustainable Sourcing
“Sustainable Solutions is a goal that works across all three pillars, with our commercial teams working on sustainability at the product level via our Sustainable & Natural Product Framework, Sustainable Formulations and Services,” explains Gilroy.
Commercial teams at Univar Solutions are trained in sustainability, and the company will continue to leverage training with its sustainability partners, such as EcoVadis and Together for Sustainability (TfS).
Univar Solutions has set emission reduction targets for scope 1, 2, and 3. Gilroy shares: “For climate, we have a 20% reduction target by 2025 and a 40% absolution reduction in scope 1 and 2 tCo2e against the baseline. We have an approved scope 3 2030 intensity reduction target that we will communicate in our 2023 ESG report, which will be released in June 2024.”
She maintains that the company is committed to conducting business ethically, responsibly and sustainably. “It means we issued our Supplier Code of Conduct to every new and active direct supplier we work with (by year-end 2023). We are also dedicated to the globally aligned standards and frameworks for better business practices, such as the principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).”
“We believe in improving transparency and accountability through reporting by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. Taking action on these commitments is part of our ongoing journey to create a more sustainable future, reflected in our purpose to keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe.”
Univar’s Supplier Code of Conduct establishes expectations for suppliers and service providers to align with company standards.
“By clearly defining and communicating our standards and collaborating with aligned supplier partners and service providers, we become a higher-performing ecosystem resulting from regenerative business practices.”
The company also highlights sustainability at the product level. It works with customers ranging from start-ups to multinational corporations to get a firsthand look at the importance of a Sustainable and Natural Product (SNP) Framework, which provides customers with product sustainability data in a transparent, consistent and understandable manner.
“Each sustainable product characteristic is supported by data from our suppliers, who are often third-party accredited. Our goal is to make it easy for customers to find, evaluate, and eventually purchase sustainable products,” notes Gilroy.
Perception of sustainability
She continues that the perception of sustainability depends on the company and where it operates.
“If you sell into consumer markets, it is very likely that your customers are imposing more sustainability requirements now than they were five years ago, i.e., questionnaires, PCFs, etc. Ideally, companies can leverage the powerful sustainability data they have, or, conversely, feel pressured when customers request information that companies do not have.”
“We survey our customers annually to ensure our sustainability plans are aligned with their needs, and we know their needs are changing as market conditions fluctuate.”
In 2022, approximately 51% of Univar customers had ESG goals, and in 2023, 54% of the company’s customers had set targets.
“Many customer questionnaires dive deep into a company’s sustainability goals and road map to net zero,” asserts Gilroy. “Regulation will also change the perception of sustainability.”
“At Univar Solutions, we define both naturality and sustainability at the product level to make customer and supplier communication productive. Specifically, within the SNP Framework, we have one characteristic dedicated to the feedstocks and processing of the product,” she concludes.
By Elizabeth Green