UK soft drink levy “significantly” reduced sugar consumption, research finds
11 Jul 2024 --- Daily free sugar intake from foods and drinks was reduced by 4.8 g in children and 10.9 g in adults in the first year after implementing the UK’s soft drinks industry levy (SDIL). From drinks alone, daily free sugar consumption was reduced by 3 g in children and 5.2 g in adults.
Research links free sugar intake to a range of health risks like weight gain and non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
Although free sugar intake dropped, the researchers caution that levels “remain higher than the 5% recommendation set by the WHO.”
Earlier research found a reduction in the sugar content of soft drinks and households after the levy’s implementation. Still, the authors note this is the “first study to investigate changes in individual-level consumption of free sugars in relation to the SDIL.”
The SDIL adds a higher levy per liter to drinks with higher sugar content, incentivizing companies to reformulate their soft drinks.
Free sugar intake
The study, published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, used data from 7,999 adults and 7,656 children (aged 1.5 to 19) participating in the UK National Diet and Nutrition Survey.
The researchers based their estimates on differences between observed data and a scenario of no SDIL announcement and implementation. The models included protein consumption as a control and accounted for autocorrelation.
They also accounted for trends before the SDIL announcement, noting declining trends in the intake of free sugar by adults and children before the levy was in place.
At the same time, the study finds that energy intake from free sugars as a share of total energy intake did not change compared to a situation without the levy. The authors suggest that energy intake from free sugar is reduced at a similar level as overall total energy intake.
The authors speculate that a steady transition from sugar in the diet to low-calorie sweeteners may partly explain a declining intake of free sugars from foods and beverages since 2008, which experienced substantial growth in the same time frame.
Moreover, public health signaling around the levy announcement may have contributed to the changes. “Public acceptability and perceived effectiveness of the SDIL was reported to be high four months before and approximately 20 months after the levy came into force.”
Next steps
The levy was associated with significantly reducing free sugar consumption from both soft drinks and the whole diet. The authors highlight that the study “reinforces previous research indicating a reduction in purchasing.” They recommend using the evidence to inform policy when extending or considering other sugar reduction strategies.
The researchers highlight: “Our estimates suggest that, by 2019, on average, energy from sugar as a proportion of all energy appears to align with the WHO recommendation of 10% but not the more recent guidelines of 5%, which may bring additional health benefits.”
A study published last year found that even slight increases in free sugar present cardiovascular disease risk.
Despite the levy’s success, a voluntary sugar reduction program in the UK was deemed less effective. This program only achieved a reduction of 3.5% in sugar, against a goal of 20% over five years.
However, the authors note that the program has reduced sugar in specific products, such as yogurts and cereals, which may have contributed to some of the observed reductions in sugar consumption.
They explain that for children aged 4–10, cereal and cereal products are the “largest single contributor to free sugars.” For children over 11, soft drinks are the most significant source, while sugar, preserves and confectionery are the key sources of free sugar intake for adults.
Food manufacturers are increasingly being urged to reduce sales of unhealthy products. The UK charity The Food Foundation and the Sustainable & Healthy Food Systems global research program urged the UK government to introduce an industry levy to make food healthier.
Experts also call to expand the UK soft drinks levy, recommending a mandatory sugar levy to a broader range of products instead of relying on voluntary changes.
By Jolanda van Hal