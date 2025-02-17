Trump fires food safety FDA experts and CDC doctors and researchers in new wave of cuts
President Donald Trump’s plans to cut the size of the US government workforce has hit the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with layoff announcements for more than 5,000 probationary employees across several of its agencies.
The affected agencies include the National Institute of Health, the FDA, and the CDC, with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announcing the plans on Friday, according to reports. Recently hired employees were most impacted by the move.
The Trump Administration’s latest cuts have reportedly impacted experts at the FDA who review the safety of food ingredients, medical devices, and other products. Meanwhile, employees from the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service, which tracks diseases, have also had their contracts terminated.
Terminated employees who spoke with US news agency Associated Press on the condition of anonymity over the weekend, as they were not authorized to do so publicly, say the total number of probationary employees laid off at the CDC would total around 1,300, with 700 having received notices already.
Following the Administration’s guidance
The HSS did not respond for comment in time for publication to direct questions about the lay-offs.
However, in an email to outlets over the weekend, Andrew Nixon, the agency’s director of communications, said: “HHS is following the Administration’s guidance and taking action to support the President’s broader efforts to restructure and streamline the federal government. This is to ensure that HHS better serves the American people at the highest and most efficient standard.”
The move follows the government’s announcement last week that it has frozen US Agency for International Development (USAID) funding, triggering widespread condemnation of the severe and immediate impact on health and nutrition programs worldwide. The US is responsible for 40% of global humanitarian aid.
Trump has long criticized USAID spending. Similarly, newly sworn-in health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been critical of the FDA and accused it of waging a war on public health. He has expressed a desire to remove thousands of chemicals and colorings from foods in the US.
The FDA banned the use of red dye No. 3 earlier this year. The synthetic color additive will no longer be allowed in US food or ingested drugs from January 15, 2027, which gives manufacturers time to reformulate recipes to ditch the controversial ingredients that give food and drink products a bright, cherry-red color.
The FDA employs more than 18,000 people and is located just outside Washington, D.C. Its food and safety experts are typically responsible for reviewing the safety of new food ingredients and additives.
Last month, outgoing former FDA commissioner Robert Califf warned about “disruption” to the agency due to the new US Administration.