Symrise webinar preview: Improvement to health shaped by sustainability & inflation
28 Feb 2024 --- Health and naturalness continue to drive innovation across F&B, as the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the perception and relevance of healthy eating habits. That is according to Leif Jago, global marketing manager for F&B, Taste, Nutrition & Health at Symrise, speaking to Food Ingredients First ahead of the company’s Trendscope webinar next week.
“In 2024 and beyond, the natural and healthy lifestyle cluster will continue to be the most relevant,” says Lago. Furthermore, mental and physical well-being are now going hand in hand. “The interplay between body and mind plays a key role in innovation in 2024.”
A post-pandemic world
Post-pandemic, consumers embrace all the things they have missed. Expect to see the longing for social gatherings as a driving force for innovation in F&B, notes Lago.
Symrise compiled Trendscope 2024+ during a time when consumers faced a crisis continuum from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ukraine war, rising cost of living, surging inflation and looming recession.
“Being confronted with the stress of a global pandemic since 2020 and economic uncertainty, consumers search for stability and emotional anchors,” he adds.
“The new crisis mode works like an accelerator of change. Archetypical consumer needs, wants and fears experience a boost or slow down.”
Moreover, the consumer mindset has been shaped by multiple challenges, i.e., living in uncertain times has become the new normal.
Political instability has also risen with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Lago flags economic volatility as cost concerns drive consumers’ buying decisions, opting for more affordable options. “A frugal culture develops with consumers where the needs for saving money and waste reduction are met,” he continues. “They demand added value to pay a premium and decrease non-essential spending. The so-called ‘lipstick effect’ describes the demand for little F&B treats to indulge.”
He adds that environmental emergencies are also slated to challenge consumers, with climate challenges continuing to increasingly dominate the agenda with rising energy costs and limited resources.
Definition of “healthy” gets challenged
With the omnipresence of self-acclaimed healthy options, clear labeling and guidance become key, Lago underscores that the definition of “healthy” is being challenged.
He adds that green and clean trends will continue to be a focus as flexitarians are turning a more critical eye toward ingredients and production methods of plant-based alternatives.
Ingredients and foods sourced from the sea are also being spotlighted as the ocean becomes a valuable source for product innovation in food and drinks, leading to creative and flavorsome creations.
Additionally, Lago says he expects to see more tailored product innovation meeting the needs of women. “Here, hormone-related health topics gain increasing attention, as women’s health becomes more important to consumers in 2024.”
Shaped by sustainability
In 2024 and beyond, climate change will become an even more relevant driver for innovation.
“Sustainability has done away with the image of a buzzword,” says Lago, “Consumers have become increasingly aware of changing environmental conditions and the need to heal the planet by making sustainable food choices and establishing truly climate-friendly habits.”
The urgency to act in a resource-saving manner has become even more omnipresent. Biodiversity and regenerative agriculture have been gaining momentum since 2021 and can be seen as driving forces in 2024. Circular thinking is becoming the new mantra in more areas of life and industries. Here, the desire for cost savings and the need for environmentally friendly consumption patterns are met, he addresses.
Meanwhile, circular design is shaping the consumption of tomorrow. To tackle the 1.4 billion metric tons of food waste we produce on a global scale every year, product innovation is driven by minimizing or rethinking waste.
“Sidestream valorization” in the form of using byproducts, leftovers and biodegradable materials has become more common in the F&B world.
Trendscoping the future
Trendscope is Symrise’s proprietary trend tool that we update regularly to decode the latest consumer trends in food and beverages. The new edition highlights health as a key innovation driver in F&B, sustainability as a megatrend and more quantitative data sources to validate and underline the findings.
In Symrise’s forthcoming webinar, listeners will also learn how Symrise can support the development of consumer-preferred products to respond to these trends.
You can register for the webinar here.
By Elizabeth Green