Boosting dairy: Scientists unlock stem cells for improved cow health and milk quality
Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel, have uncovered a promising approach to enhancing dairy cow health and milk quality using molecules derived from stem cells. Their study shows that mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and their secretions can reduce inflammation in cows while boosting milk fat content — resulting in creamier and more nutritious milk.
Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that can develop into various specialized cell types in the body. In dairy agriculture, stem cells are an emerging field with promising implications for animal health, milk production, and sustainability.
Modern cows, producing over 50 liters of milk daily, often suffer from stress and inflammation in their mammary glands and diseases like mastitis, which lead to an average 25% decline in the milk yield. The incurred economic costs of clinical mastitis can be between US$128 to US$444 per case in the first 30 days of lactation, owing to yield loss, drug costs, discarded milk, labor, and culling.
The scientists found that when MSCs and their “secretome” — the molecules they release — are introduced to milk-producing cells in the lab, they reduced inflammation, even under simulated stress, and increased fat-related gene activity and triglyceride production.
Author Nurit Argov-Argaman, a professor at the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment at Hebrew University, tells Food Ingredients First that the “significant metabolic burden” associated with milk production drove his interest in the research.
“While stem cells and their secretome have been shown to reduce inflammation in various medical contexts, this approach has not yet been explored in agricultural settings.”
“It was therefore particularly intriguing to investigate whether similar anti-inflammatory effects could be achieved in milk-producing cells — and to examine the potential implications for improving milk production and quality,” she notes.
The study, published in Stem Cell Research & Therapy, focuses on how boosting milk fat content naturally can improve milk quality without heavy processing or additives.
Enhancing feed additives
MSC-derived factors could improve milk production, quality, and animal health by calming stressed cells and supporting fat production, note the researchers. These effects were achieved “without direct cell contact,” suggesting the molecules could be delivered through a feed additive or supplement.
“Oral delivery via feed is certainly a compelling option, but it hinges on identifying the precise bioactive components, ensuring their stability and bioavailability, confirming that they reach the target mammary cells in sufficient concentration, and addressing pharmacological considerations,” says Argov-Argaman.
“We are confident that we will get there — but it will take time, further research, and careful validation to reach the point of practical implementation.”
The study is based on an in vitro udder model using cultured milk-producing cells, and significant work still needs to be done before real-world demonstrations.
Tackling climate change stressors
As climate change continues to impact livestock, Argov-Argaman highlights an important implication of the research: the potential to sustain milk and milk fat production “even under unfavorable environmental and physiological conditions.”
“The ability to modulate the mammary gland’s stress response to various challenges could help ensure a more stable and consistent production of high-quality milk.”
This is particularly important in light of global challenges — such as climate change and rising environmental stressors — and local challenges in the Middle East, where extreme conditions and political instability can disrupt food supply chains.
“Recent events have once again underscored the critical importance of maintaining the capacity to produce essential food, including dairy, within Israel itself.”
Elevating farming profitability
MSC-supported milk fat content enhancement also holds financial benefits for the dairy industry, since the profitability in the sector is “closely tied to the protein and fat content of milk,” explains Argov-Argaman.
“The price farmers receive for their milk is directly influenced by the concentration of these components. Enhancing milk fat production in dairy cows — without compromising overall animal productivity — can significantly increase farmers’ income.”
“While artificial additives are often used to mimic dairy fat in milk alternatives, they remain inferior to natural milk fat in several key aspects: technological performance (such as texture in dairy products), taste, and nutritional value.”
Increasing overall milk production, specifically the fat content, holds “clear benefits” for dairy farmers and the broader agricultural and food industries, she adds.
Beyond yield boosts
The researchers believe the findings will mark a significant step in using natural compounds to improve animal health during lactation.
“This is about more than boosting yield,” says Argov-Argaman. “It’s about protecting the cow’s health and making better milk for everyone. We’re using biology to work with the cow’s system, not against it.”
The researchers are now focusing on finding the specific molecule or compound that causes the observed reaction in milk-producing cells. “Once this component is pinpointed, the next step will be to evaluate whether it induces a similar effect in vivo.”
“The ultimate goal is to enhance the cow’s ability to maintain milk production under challenging conditions that typically limit output. In parallel, we aim to reduce the negative impact on milk composition — ensuring the continued production of safe, nutritious, and high-quality milk and dairy products,” she concludes.
The study was partially funded by Wilk Technologies, an Israel-based biotechnology company specializing in developing cell-cultured milk and milk components.