Spirited Paw introduces new calming supplement for cats and dogs
Pet nutrition brand Spirited Paw from US-based Standard Process unveils Calming Wafers, a calming supplement for dogs and cats. The new product contains ingredients that relieve occasional anxiousness and promote a positive mood and peace of mind for pets.
Standard Process’ Calm contains science-backed ingredients, including plant-based nutrients grown on the company’s USDA-certified organic farm.
“These wafers are a great and effective supplement to help enhance your pet’s relaxation regimen,” says Katrina Verdeur, product development manager for Pet Products at Standard Process.
“Starting with active doses of L-theanine, L-tryptophan, and magnesium, then adding chamomile extract, ginger, kalette, apple, and liver powders, this product was designed to support calming with effective, friendly ingredients.”
Normal stress support
According to Spirited Paw, pets need more support to manage their emotions and behaviors and address everyday struggles such as separation anxiety or stressful situations like thunderstorms, fireworks, car rides, unfamiliar environments, grooming, and veterinary visits.
The company’s new supplement is carefully crafted and tested for safety and effectiveness. The supplement wafer can be given whole, broken down into smaller pieces, or sprinkled over a pet’s food.
L-theanine has been clinically tested in cats and dogs, while L-tryptophan has been clinically tested in dogs, supporting healthy serotonin production. The company says that both ingredients show favorable results in promoting calm behavior.
Moreover, marine-derived magnesium actively supports a normal stress response by supporting neurotransmitter synthesis. Chamomile extract promotes relaxation and helps soothe pet anxiety with gentle, calming properties.
The wafers also contain organic Kalette, a branded cross between kale and Brussels sprouts grown on the company’s farm.
Spirited Paw states that the supplement works best when given daily for at least 30 days, noting that regular use will help pets stay calm during stressful situations.
Pet nutrition market
Innova Market Insights data indicates that global pet food launches grew 21% CAGR between 2020 and 2024, with digestive or gut health and immunity taking up the largest market share.
Earlier this year, ADM told Nutrition Insight that preventative care and mental stimulation are key in the pet nutrition market. The company highlighted that pet owners seek products specifically suited to their pets’ health needs, seeing emotional well-being as an exciting development area.
We also discussed the future of this market with Vitalus, ADM, and Beneo, who spot a growing consumer demand for supplements and ingredients that can increase pets’ longevity, overall health, and quality of life.