Spanish biotech firm Tebrio begins constructing world’s largest insect farm
Biotechnology company Tebrio has begun developing the world’s largest insect farm in Salamanca, Spain, which will produce over 100,000 metric tons of protein and lipid products annually from the mealworm Tenebrio molitor — a species of darkling beetle.
The plant will have a total surface area of 90,000 square meters and be built in six phases, five of which will be for breeding and one for processing. Once completed, production will include high-quality protein and lipids for animal feed products, 100% organic biofertilizers and chitosan, with applications in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and bioplastics sectors.
The breeding and processing of the mealworms do not involve air or soil pollution, as they are insects that do not emit methane, ammonia or other chemical compounds.
“The construction of our new plant represents a milestone for Tebrio and the entire biotechnology sector. This project reflects our vision to lead a shift toward a more sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly industry. Our farm responds to the growing global demand for sustainable and 100% innovative solutions for the agri-food industry,” says Adriana Casillas, CEO and co-founder of Tebrio.
“Laying the first stone of this project here in Salamanca has a special meaning for us. It is a tribute to our roots and the road we have traveled together with our community. This project will have a global impact and will continue to strengthen the local and regional economy.”
Renewable energy and employment
Renewable sources will power Tebrio's new plant and will triple its current percentage of energy self-sufficiency through the use of solar panels, which will provide 100% renewable solar energy, the company says.
While constructing the industrial complex, Tebrio plans to reuse the gravel and soil waste generated as construction material for the plant.
The new factory will also generate 150 direct jobs and 1,350 indirect jobs and will complete its first phase in the last quarter of 2025 and the construction of the entire project is expected to be completed in 2028.
When completed, its construction will cost €110 million (US$113 million). Its location is also optimal for market distribution, as the Puerto Seco of Salamanca is one of the main points of attraction for logistics and transport activity in the west of Spain.
Since its founding in 2014, Tebrio, which transforms low-value by-products, mostly from the cereal sector, into premium raw materials, says it has developed a zero-waste model that is key to minimizing environmental impact and contributing to a more sustainable future.
Founded in Salamanca ten years ago, the biotech company was born from the dream of its founders, who began by buying two sacks of the insect commonly known as the mealworm to raise them in their own home. Since then, they have transformed that first investment into a world-leading company.
Insect farming boom
Insect protein development has seen a sharp rise in recent years amid efforts to reduce meat sector emissions.
Some projections indicate that the market will reach approximately US$2.98 billion in value in the EU by 2030, with a production volume of around 1.2 million tons of insect protein by 2025 — a substantial rise from less than 2,000 metric tons in 2018.
Despite the boom in production, the sector faces challenges from Western stigmas around alternative proteins. Last year, we spoke with Swiss start-up Essento, which has been creating insect foods since 2013, about how the industry can overcome these hurdles by improving functionality for different F&B applications.
While insect protein is often touted as a more environmentally sustainable and ethical alternative to other animal proteins, many campaigners question the true sustainability and ethical implications of insect harvesting.
We spoke to Eurogroup for Animals about animal welfare concerns and the mounting evidence that insects are likely to feel pain and suffer in industrial production.