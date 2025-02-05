Snacking in the spotlight: Contending with surging demands, obesity drugs and natural ingredients
The snacking market is rapidly adapting to evolving consumer and regulatory demands as unhealthy and unsustainable ingredients, like sugar, are ditched in favor of alternatives. But consumer appetite for snacks is not decreasing, with a high demand for indulgent options with a healthier profile.
Global F&B corporations are conducting R&D and deploying a stream of new options that cater to these new demands, as well as to different cultural cuisines and palates.
Quentin Schotte, Cargill’s marketing manager for Convenience and Snacking, tells Food Ingredients First: “The snacking market has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, driven by shifting consumer preferences and lifestyle changes. Today’s consumers are looking for snacks that are not only delicious but also support their health and wellness goals.”
“This has created a growing demand for snacks high in protein, fiber, and other functional nutrients, while reducing sugars, sodium, and artificial ingredients. Consumers are also becoming increasingly aware of the specific benefits nutrients can offer for energy, gut health, skin, hair, and overall well-being,” he says.
“However, these changes also present challenges. For manufacturers, creating products that meet consumer’s nutritional expectations while still delivering on taste and texture is no small task. Consistently sourcing high-quality, more sustainable ingredients that meet clean-label standards adds another layer of complexity. Finally, keeping pace with rapidly evolving consumer trends requires continuous innovation and agility.”
Expectation shifts
Bastian Hörmann, global marketing director, Sweet Goods, Dairy & Specialized Nutrition, at ADM, explains that the seemingly contradictory demands for healthy and indulgent products present problems for formulators.
“While 57% of global consumers say moments of indulgence for self-care purposes are important, 59% are interested in products customized to meet their nutrition needs,” he notes.
“Concurrently, 69% of global consumers state they turn to snacks for comfort at least some of the time. These seemingly contradicting desires have led to the ever-growing trend of ‘healthy indulgence,’ and it is shaping consumer snacking behavior.”
Innova Market Insights data has found global consumers actively seek foods lower in salt, sugar, and fat. However, each of these components is a critical part of the sensory experience, and reducing them impacts taste, texture, shelf-life, and other important aspects, Hörmann notes.
“Proprietary ADM Outside Voice research shows having less sugar and an appealing taste are ranked as equally important in shoppers’ purchasing decisions. Leveraging combinations of naturally derived sweetening solutions like stevia and agave alongside salt substitutes, alternative fats, and flavor modulation technology will help reach low-/no-sugar, -salt, -fat targets without compromising sensory appeal.”
Consumer focus is not only on reductions but also on additions, he continues, including higher protein and fiber content and the incorporation of biotics. A 2024 International Food Information Council survey found that 71% of consumers conveyed the desire to add more protein to their diets, which is an increase from 67% in 2023.
Contending with obesity
Hörmann also notes that like all categories in the food industry, the snacking market is affected by the rising segment of consumers engaging with anti-obesity medications (AOMs), including GLP-1 receptor agonists, which are traditionally used to treat diabetes but have surged in popularity due to their effectiveness in combating obesity.
“A benefit of AOMs is the ability to reduce ‘food noise’ or recurring thoughts about food, putting greater emphasis on portion-controlled product sizes. Our research shows this has impacted snacking categories, with US adults using AOMs stating they’re snacking less during the mid-morning, mid-afternoon, and late-night times of the day. There is also a notable change in taste perceptions, specifically around sensitivity to sweetness, lessening desires for sweet snacks,” he explains.
“However, 74% of these consumers note interest in trying new foods, and they’re also intentionally increasing their intake of plant-based proteins, fiber, and biotics. Plus, 83% of consumers taking AOMs find products specifically marketed as being supportive of people on GLP-1 medications appealing, and 81% state they would be willing to pay more for these products, creating a market opportunity for new snack innovations targeted to this consumer group.”
In the US, approximately 12% of the adult population has reported trying AOMs, and analysts project that by 2035, around 7% of the U.S. population will be using GLP-1 drugs, equating to approximately 24 million people.
“With weight management top of mind for many consumers, our clinical research also demonstrates ADM’s Fibersol (prebiotic dairy fiber) may increase the appetite-regulating hormone GLP-1 as part of a normal physiological response in healthy individuals when consumed at 10 grams with a meal,” Hörmann continues.
High protein expectations
Gwen Gould, head of marketing and customer experience for Ingredients at Tirlán, says high protein and clean-label ingredients are becoming increasingly popular, with many consumers also looking for products they perceive as less processed.
“Cheese and dairy-based snacks remain popular due to their strong nutritional credentials, particularly among parents seeking wholesome options for children,” she says.
“High-protein snacks have become particularly popular among various consumer segments, including fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, and health-conscious individuals. The demand for these snacks is fuelled by their ability to provide satiety, support muscle repair, and contribute to overall health.”
“Additionally, the variety of high-protein snacks available in the market, from protein bars and shakes to yoghurt, has contributed to their increasing demand.”
Tirlán is working to support manufacturers in creating convenient, protein-rich snacks that cater to modern consumers. “As the demand for grab-and-go protein snacks continues to rise, Tirlán remains committed to providing high-quality ingredients that facilitate innovation in this space,” Gould continues.
Leveraging expertise
Schotte says that Cargill is taking advantage of its extensive ingredient portfolio and global R&D capacity to address these shifts in consumer demand. “Our diverse portfolio includes syrups, oils, salt, chocolate, starches, humectants, and an expanding range of specialized nutrition ingredients such as plant-based proteins and DHA.”
“These ingredients allow us to develop solutions tailored to specific consumer needs. For instance, our plant-based protein bars and reduced-sodium potato chips are designed to help meet the needs of health-conscious consumers without compromising on taste.”
Similarly, Gould says Tirlán is leveraging its dairy expertise to help manufacturers develop natural and nutrient-dense snacking options that provide functional benefits and indulgence.
“For example, utilizing high-quality cheese ingredients and functional curds to create cheese snacks will naturally enhance the nutritional profile and the nutrient content of these snacks,” he says. “Additionally, Tirlán supports clean-label innovation by providing natural ingredients that allow for reduced additives and preservatives, meeting the growing demand for minimally processed foods.”