SIAL Paris 2024: Ella Foods elevates Indian offerings using age-old processes and modern science
Ella Foods by Bharat Biotech is revolutionizing Indian food, culture and science by leveraging innovative and advanced technologies such as cryogenics, cold pasteurization and fermentation in its range of spice ingredients, probiotic beverages, pickles and ready meals.
Presenting its innovations in Paris at the SIAL trade show, Dr. Jalachari Ella, company director, explains how Ella Foods is “bridging science and age-old recipes to make healthier foods more accessible to global consumers.”
“This year, we’re showcasing our product portfolio, which combines science and innovation with common Indian store cupboard ingredients,” she tells Food Ingredients First from the show floor.
“We all know India as a spice and export haven, but we are trying to add an aspect of purity, transparency and quality processing, which is what we’re bringing to SIAL.”
Championing four spice pillars with cryogenics
Among the company’s innovations are its four flagship spice powders: chilli, turmeric, black pepper and coriander.
“We cryogenically grind our spices using liquid nitrogen,” explains Ella. “All our spices are ground at minus 190 degrees centigrade, which does a few things. Firstly, cold grinding enhances the flavor and reduces oxidation of the spices, keeping the aroma really fresh and a lot more robust, as well as preserving and protecting the natural color and antioxidant levels.”
“Secondly, cryogenics kills any type of microbial contamination that would be present in your dry ingredient, meaning it kills any bacteria or fungal contamination. We also do an added step of cold pasteurization, also known as ‘gamma irradiation’ for our spices as certain regions of the world, such as the US and Australia, require and mandate these kinds of processes that we can make happen within our facility.”
Ella shares how these four spice pillars can be used across many global cuisines, including Mexican, Mediterranean and African. These spices alone are kitchen staples, which is “why we are championing these four,” she explains.
Ella notes that chilli, turmeric, black pepper and coriander powders are used in many cuisines in different combinations and ratios.
The company also sells a range of blended spices and natural herbs such as rosemary, thyme and basil. “We are merging this cutting-edge science and technology, along with traditional preparations and bringing the best ingredients to consumers,” Ella adds.
Harnessing natural fermentation
The company also offers a range of Indian achar (pickles), which showcase ingredients like ginger, garlic and lemon.
In India, pickles such as these are old recipes that have been known to be fermented at home. “As we know, fermentation is an ancient technique used by so many countries across the world, like Korea (kimchi) and Germany (sauerkraut),” Ella explains.
“Commercially available pickles don’t use fermentation because it takes too long and is not cost-effective. We use a natural fermentation technique that takes about 30 days to make our products, so they are much more wholesome and good for the gut.”
For instance, the company’s gungara pickle is region-specific, notes Ella. “The concept was inspired by Indian achar, a staple pickle in many traditional households.”
The gongura pickle is made from gongura leaves from the south of India, similar to spinach. “We sampled it at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, and it can be used in many recipes as a marinade, and you can even mix it with hummus or yogurt. It’s an easy-to-use pickle with a lot of heat and a versatile addition to any kitchen.”
However, the company does not want to remain “Indian-centric,” Ella tells us. “We want to provide global ingredients, spices and pickles that anyone can use, that are good for health, but that are still integral to the authenticity of Indian ingredients.”
Adding pro- and prebiotics
Indians are known for having a plethora of ready meal options on the market, shares Ella. “But what we do differently is that our raw ingredients are more millet-based, which is a great gluten-free alternative to other grains.”
Ella Foods also adds pro- and prebiotics, which are temperature stable. “So, if you add hot water to it, it doesn’t denature. It’s a stable product even at a very high temperature as well. We use real clarified butter in our formulations, so it’s very authentic to traditional home-cooked Indian meals, and when you prepare it at home, the smell is really intoxicating.”
“We also add probiotics and prebiotics to some of our ready meals,” she continues.
The company also uses its “patented low-sodium salt,” which is 40% lower than average table salt, which aligns with the increased industry and consumer focus on reduced sodium levels.
Sustainable ingredient sourcing
Ella summarizes the company’s significant relationship with its farmers: “All our ingredients are grown locally in India. India is the largest agro-producer of spices, so we don’t need to go far to source these ingredients.”
“Our raw materials are all sourced from farmers who we know. We curate the farms to understand how low-residue farms work and educate and communicate with the farmers to enhance their practices so that there are fewer pesticides used and the consumer knows the grade and the quality of the raw ingredient.”
“We find that critical and integral to our communication process with the farmer,” she adds.
Ella thinks a “lot more credit needs to be given to this humble farmer who works so hard for our everyday ingredients.”
“Knowing where your product comes from is essential, but understanding the steps involved is also crucial for the end consumer,” she concludes.
Ella Foods products are available online in India, but the company is pursuing future launches in UAE and Saudi Arabia. It is also exploring the European and US markets.
With live reporting from Elizabeth Green at SIAL 2024 in Paris, France