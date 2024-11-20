Savory ingredient specialists serve up nutritional solutions for globalized markets
Food ingredients leaders are eyeing up new opportunities in the savory food space as human and planetary health demands spur innovation in an increasingly globalized world. But producing clean label solutions with optimal taste and texture can be challenging, especially amid sometimes conflicting international regulations and rising food prices.
In this special report, experts from Spanish flavor and fragrance company Lucta and US multinational food giant ADM unravel the challenges and opportunities in savory ingredients and look ahead to future trends.
Across the food industry, consumer concern for the human health and environmental benefits of food remains a top priority, and the savory food space is no different.
Shamira Fernandes, director of Savory Creations at Lucta US, points out: “This concern drives demand for alternatives to smoke flavorings, the development of meat-type flavors to mimic traditional meat in plant-based applications and advancements in salt reduction and enhancement technologies.”
Gemma Tedó, Innovation Group director at Lucta Spain, agrees that there is increasing consumer concern around salt intake.
“There is a growing focus on savory flavors that can replace conventional salt-based seasonings, as awareness of potential health risks associated with high sodium intake increases,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“Additionally, demand is rising for savory flavorings that capture authentic flavors from around the world, expanding culinary experiences — especially in the ready-to-eat meal category.”
Innovation opportunities
Where there are challenges, there are opportunities. Lucta, as a global producer, must contend with region-specific regulatory restrictions, which can make it difficult to develop savory flavors for broader market segments. For instance, some smoke flavors are prohibited in the EU, and “reaction flavors” can require specific declarations.
“Rising food prices further add complexity, as quality must be maintained at competitive prices,” says Fernandes.
“To navigate these challenges, we collaborate across cross-functional teams — including regulatory and procurement — and work closely with customers to understand their unique requirements.”
Kelly Newsome, senior global marketing manager for Colors & Savory Flavors at ADM, agrees that product price, as well as formulation functionality and end-product taste and texture, are imperative. Additionally, consumers increasingly demand “closer-to-nature” ingredients and shorter product labels with familiar ingredients.
“ADM provides solutions with a library of natural flavors and culinary food bases that help keep ingredient lists short. Plus, our soy protein and pea protein portfolios provide non-GMO and cost-effective solutions,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“Take our Plant-Based Pulled Pork. This concept checks the clean label box, as it consists of only two listed ingredients — our natural pork-type flavor and textured vegetable protein Soprotex N-Slices, which specifically utilizes our textured soy protein.”
ADM also sees opportunities within blended or hybrid meat products, whether presented in convenient snacking formats or culinary dishes.
“Blended applications answer the call for more protein diversity and content. Combining plant-based ingredients with plant or animal-based proteins and wholesome ingredients delivers this variety and nutritional value while providing a unique opportunity for savory ingredient innovation,” explains Nathan Schomers, senior development chef at ADM.
Meanwhile, the “snackification” of mealtime is putting ready meals, as well as frozen or on-the-go plant-based snacks, in the spotlight.
“Emerging global savory and umami-rich ingredients support innovation with indulgent taste experiences within ready meal, snack and plant-based solutions. Think flavors like seaweed, parmesan or mushrooms, and fermented flavors like kimchi, black garlic and even hot sauce, which can really drive a tangy, bitter and umami impact.”
“There is also interest in ‘swicy’ — an amalgam of sweet and spicy. For European consumers most engaged with plant-based meat alternatives, authenticity is key, with an emphasis on tradition and cooking flavor cues like seared, caramelized and marinated.”
Evolving consumer demands
The increasingly health-conscious consumer demands food products that align with their lifestyles, values and dietary goals. For many, these demands include a focus on high protein content and expanded protein options while leading a vegetarian, vegan or flexitarian lifestyle.
ADM combines high-quality plant-based ingredients and systems with its vegan-suitable savory ingredients and flavors to satisfy consumer taste demands — whether they’re enjoying a blended alternative chicken burger or savoring a plant-based snack puff dusted with a vegan cheese powder.
“Together, these solutions are specifically moving the needle in the hybrid/blended meat market, ultimately expanding the options available that offer high protein content and nutritional value, and that also taste great,” says Newsome.
Lucta remains focused on developing new flavors with a focus on sodium reduction, leveraging materials from specialized suppliers to enhance juiciness and salty profiles without compromising taste.
“As environmental awareness grows globally, the plant-based market is also gaining prominence. This shift has driven the need for flavoring alternative proteins to improve their palatability and meet consumer expectations,” Johana Cortes, savory flavorist at Lucta Colombia, tells us.
What’s coming next?
The savory ingredients market is expected to evolve to meet the growing demand for cleaner labeling and health claims in established Western markets.
“In emerging markets, however, we anticipate rising demand for customized meat and other flavor profiles that appeal to diverse global tastes, particularly in regions like Asia, the Middle East and Africa,” says Fernandes at Lucta US.
Laura Zarza, strategic marketing at Lucta Mexico, adds: “Globalization will continue to bring heritage and local cuisines from around the world to new audiences. As creators of flavors and trends, we are committed to deeply understanding these nuances to deliver consumers authentic experiences that honor their favorite dishes and flavors.”
ADM also anticipates a continuing expansion of global cuisines previously underexplored throughout Asia, Africa and the Middle East as the world “shrinks” through globalization.
“We also expect Latin American regional cuisines, including comfort favorites, to continue to grow as consumers are exposed to increased authenticity,” says Schomers.
Concurrently, consumers will continue to demand more protein intake through savory products, sweet foods and beverages.
“With calls for protein, consumers will still expect authentic, appealing, bold flavors to drive crave-ability, such as in shawarma and curry. Regional American barbecue, and Latin, Chinese, Italian and Japanese cuisines, will continue to have mass appeal, with both meat- and plant-based dishes along with hybrids or blended meat products expanding in these categories,” Schomers explains.
ADM is also prepared for expected growth demand for authentic “animal-type” flavor in all types of alternative proteins.
“Our global consumer research indicates that authentic taste is the number one priority and barrier for consumer acceptance of various alternative protein applications, from nuggets to burgers,” Newsome tells us.
“Savory flavor innovation will be key here, along with enhanced protein functionality, and ADM has been ahead of the curve with cutting-edge protein and savory solutions, a culinary-focused approach and a deep understanding of the challenges and hurdles our customers need to overcome.”