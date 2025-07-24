Ireland defers alcohol labeling law amid industry relief and public health concerns
The Irish government has postponed the implementation of its alcohol labeling regulation to 2028, originally set to take effect in May 2026. While EU wine industry representatives, who opposed the law citing trade implications, have welcomed the move, advocacy groups have deemed it a “blow” to public health in Ireland.
The law mandates labeling all alcohol products, stating the calorie content and grams of alcohol in the product. It also stipulates that on-pack information should warn of the risk of alcohol consumption when pregnant as well as the risk of liver disease and fatal cancers.
Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins (CEEV), the European wine company association, previously argued that Ireland’s unilateral policy risks fragmenting the EU single market and imposing disproportionate burdens on producers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.
“We recommend that any future decisions in this area be discussed and coordinated at the EU level to ensure harmonization and avoid, like last time, a unilateral approach. It’s essential that any measure is grounded in sound science, is well-justified, avoids simplistic approaches, and focuses on the real issue: the harmful use of alcohol,” CEEV secretary general Ignacio Sánchez Recarte tells Food Ingredients First.
“Any potential policy should consider the value of language-neutral communication and digital tools — such as e-labels. We must preserve the integrity of the single market while enhancing the clarity and accessibility of information for consumers.”
Trade impacts
Since its initial proposal, the wine industry has been vocal about opposing the Irish measure. In 2023, CEEV submitted a formal complaint to the European Commission, arguing that the regulation contradicted the union’s legal framework.
The body claims the deferral may ease some tensions, while presenting an opportunity to re-align regulatory action.
“Several third countries expressed concerns about the legality and proportionality of this measure. The US Trade Representative also listed it as a trade barrier,” says Sánchez Recarte.
“At this stage, it’s difficult to assess its impact on Ireland’s international trade relations, but these third countries will welcome the decision.”
However, he still foresees some risks in the case of EU member states introducing similar national labeling rules before an EU-wide framework is established.
“The first major concern is the weakening of EU law and the fragmentation of the single market, as wine producers will be forced to create different labels for each national market. This would significantly impact the competitiveness of wine companies.”
“At the same time, EU consumers would be confronted with a confusing array of uncoordinated messages, both in content and format, which undermines the goal of clear and effective communication.”
Public health concerns
National advocacy organizations such as Alcohol Action Ireland (AAI) have warned that the delay in implementing the regulation will have consequences for a country, “where liver disease rates have steadily increased over the past 20 years.”
AAI CEO Dr. Sheila Gilheany says: “To say that this delay is a blow for public health in Ireland is an understatement. It is a failure of leadership and democracy.”
“Labels are crucial to efforts to reduce incidences of cancer, liver disease, and Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and indeed to change the conversation about this product, which is heavily marketed as risk-free and essential to everyday living.”
She says the implementation of the regulation and the broader Public Health (Alcohol) Act (2018) lacks planning and indirectly benefits the alcohol industry.
“Many rules in force are being circumvented by the loophole of marketing zero-alcohol products that use the same branding as the master brand.”
“The lack of high-level leadership, coupled with the ease of access the alcohol industry has to government figures, has created a space where industry misinformation has been allowed to flourish.”
Meanwhile, Sánchez Recarte maintains the wine sector has been a “pioneer” in addressing growing consumer demand for transparent labeling.
“Following our request, EU policymakers agreed in 2021 to require wine and aromatized wine products to disclose the list of ingredients and a nutrition declaration (even though all alcoholic beverages are exempt under EU law).”
“As part of this effort, we embraced e-labels and QR codes, not only to share this mandatory information, but also to promote responsible wine consumption and highlight the risks associated with harmful alcohol use.”