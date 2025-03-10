Citizens of Soil nets £1.8M to boost olive oil transparency and regenerative farming
UK-based olive oil company Citizens of Soil has received £1.8 million (US$2.3 million) in seed funding to advance its extra virgin olive oils business. The company, which sources its products from farmers practicing regenerative farming, plans to use the funds to launch new products, expand its leadership team, and boost brand awareness.
The company collaborates with artisan producers to prioritize flavor, nutrition, and small-batch groves that “farm in harmony with nature” while supporting the supply chain’s female workforce.
“Shoppers are increasingly looking for high-quality, nutritious food experiences that offer total transparency, and we are committed to bringing the best extra virgin olive oils directly to their kitchens,” says Sarah Vachon, co-founder and CEO of Citizens of Soil.
The London-based firm will use the cash injection to “scale our impact with small-scale producers, innovate the category, grow our team, and expand internationally,” she adds.
A rising consumer interest in healthier cooking and the Mediterranean diet is driving the olive oil market in the EU, and is expected to show a stable growth of 3%-5%, according to the CBI, an agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.
Eliminating intermediaries
Citizens of Soil was founded in 2021 by Michael and Sarah Vachon, who wanted to cut out the middlemen in the olive oil business to support independent producers after finding the “broken industry” is riddled with mass production with poor transparency, low farmer pay, and degrading soils, notes the company.
These factors ultimately lead to low-quality oils lacking the flavor and nutrition of this “superfood.”
The firm tackles these challenges by providing fresher, more flavorful olive oil, while promoting sustainable farming and soil health. It pays its producers above-market prices and facilitates regenerative farming to preserve biodiversity and enhance soil quality.
Olive oil troubles
Extra virgin olive oil prices skyrocketed last year as a direct consequence of climate change, leading to fraud and mislabeling cases in the EU. Global production plummeted from 3.4 metric tons in 2023 to 2.3 metric tons in 2024.
Fiona Humphries, managing director of FIGR Ventures, which co-led the investment round, believes Citizens of Soil can “redefine the olive oil market.”
“The team’s innovative approach, combined with a genuine passion for creating the best-tasting, most sustainably-produced oil, sets them apart in a sector currently dominated by mass-produced, blended oils.”
According to the CBI, the UK imported 37% of refined and blended olive oils in 2022, besides extra virgin olive oil (55%) and olive pomace oils (7%) in 2022.