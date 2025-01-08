Plant-based solutions proliferate as fermentation, regional flavors and price parity drive innovation
While the plant-based sector has tasted success, industry experts emphasize that manufacturers must focus on developing products that optimize cost and offer clean ingredient lists to meet elevated consumer expectations of affordable taste and texture experiences.
The first generation of plant-based products may not have fully delivered on flavor, texture and appearance, but there is still “a growing market for products that make plants the centerpiece,” according to Theresa Wilms, technical sales manager and lead of the Plant-Based category team at GNT Group.
Food Ingredients First speaks with GNT, ADM and Planteneers to understand the latest developments in masking technologies and the industry’s strategy to bring more affordable and accessible options to consumers seeking increasingly bold and global flavors.
2025 plant-based trends at a glance
Although the plant-based sector’s growth has stalled, Wilms says opportunities are plentiful.
“Health has always been a major driver for plant-based purchases, but the increased focus on ultra-processing has led some consumers to think twice,” she points out.
“Because of that, brands are moving to clean up their ingredient lists and we’re seeing more ‘100% natural’ claims on the front of the packaging. Using simple ingredients that shoppers recognize can help with that.”
While taste and texture solutions still have to be “authentic and convincing,” minimally processed proteins and lean and clean label solutions are in demand as consumer expectations have risen, notes Dr. Pia Meinlschmidt, team lead of Product Management at Planteneers.
“Plant-based alternatives enriched with micro- and macronutrients have great potential. Whole foods — convenience products made of classic vegetables and grain — are becoming one of the focus topics. Price parity is another factor.”
With cost-optimization on consumers’ minds, “an increasing number of consumers over the past year recognized that protein consumption does not have to be an all-or-nothing approach,” according to Jacquelyn Schuh, global senior director, Product Marketing, Specialty Ingredients at ADM.
“Consumers now understand that they do not have to pick between animal-based or plant-based proteins but, rather, can incorporate multiple protein sources into their diets to support various lifestyle and wellness goals,” she continues.
This has led to a surge in protein-fortified offerings beyond meat alternatives, dairy and active nutrition, with new-age products including baked goods, snacks and beverage formats.
Furthermore, heightened consumer consciousness for the environment and economic pressures have made way for hybrid or blended proteins, which, Schuh explains, can include a mix of plant- and animal-based proteins or a combination of different plant-based proteins with wholesome ingredients.
“ADM research conducted in 2024 shows consumers cite the following benefits as key motivators for trying blended proteins: ‘healthier,’ ‘better for the environment,’ ‘adding variety to diets,’ ‘better dietary balance of plant and animal proteins’ and ‘more nutritious.’”
She expects blended proteins to rise in popularity in the new year as progress in formulation and ingredient technology bolsters nutrition, taste, texture, color, appearance and cost.
Balancing clean label with sensory appeal
Maintaining shorter ingredient lists is often challenging for F&B manufacturers. While GNT is known for its plant-based Exberry colors made from non-GMO fruit, vegetables and plants, Wilms says the company constantly leverages natural ingredients and processes to support clean label demands.
“Our most recent launch, Vivid Orange, is a water-dispersible paprika emulsion. It can deliver orange shades in plant-based meat and fish while supporting simple label declarations. In the EU, for example, it can be listed simply as ‘paprika oil.’”
The Netherlands-headquartered company has added new brown shades to its portfolio.
“These are liquid-based colors made from carrot and can be used in meat substitutes to adjust red shades. They can be described as “concentrate (carrot and caramelized carrot)” in the EU,” Wilms adds.
At Planteneers, the latest innovation in the clean label meat alternative category includes wheat-based solutions, offering increased protein content and functionality. Meinlschmidt notes their effectiveness in mimicking the compact texture of salami and cured meat.
“In our development work, we rely on the intelligent combination of existing raw materials and new ones, such as fermented products that demonstrate unique functionalities. They enable the elimination of methyl cellulose and create the basis for clean label products.”
ADM combines its “clean-tasting, highly functional textured” plant proteins and extrusion technologies to deliver the desired bite and chew in plant-based meat alternatives. Schuh cites the company’s newest non-GMO solution, AccelFlex TS P80, as an example.
“This is a 100% pea protein textured product designed to ensure an ideal texture and mouthfeel without impacting flavor or imparting any off-notes due to its clean profile. The introduction also includes a new lower sodium version, further supporting reduced sodium targets, ” notes Schuh.
Masking matters
Consumer demands for protein-packed products co-exist with higher taste and texture expectations. Masking undesirable flavors and textures remains a top priority for plant-based industry leaders.
Meinlschmidt says Planteneers develops individual solutions for specific raw materials and applications.
“Soy protein is a current example. We use a concentrate that is intrinsically less heavily processed than an isolate for our cost-optimized products. However, soy protein concentrate often creates a sandy mouthfeel.”
“We simulated the production process on pilot plants to find the optimum at our Stern Technology Center. An expert panel then tested the final products in our new Taste Excellence Center. This let us develop a cost-optimized recipe for plant-based cold cuts that also meet consumer expectations in flavor, color and texture,” she explains.
ADM’s research shows that consumers leading plant-forward lifestyles, including flexitarians, vegetarians or vegans, consider taste and nutrition equally important. Schuh reveals that these are also top priorities across plant-based product developments.
“With the sensory experience paramount for plant-based products to captivate consumers, we continue to extend our TasteSpark flavor modulation and salt reduction technology.”
“Specifically, TasteSpark Masking neutralizes off-notes that may come from certain plant-based ingredients, and TasteSpark Mouthfeel builds back indulgence and richness in high-protein and alternative protein offerings. Additionally, our TasteSpark Salt Modulation helps rebalance taste loss from highly sought-after sodium reduction,” she explains.
Global flavors, but affordable
Burgeoning consumer interests in regional and local flavors are lucrative, offering diversification opportunities for plant-based players. Planteneers tried its hand at it with an all-Italian plant-based buffet for visitors at the Future Food-Tech trade show in San Francisco recently, including tiramisu, pizza and more than just salami and mascarpone.
“Ethno-food and similar trends offer the framework for further food concepts. Independently of regional influences, it makes sense to focus on classics like meatballs known worldwide in many variations and enjoy correspondingly high consumer acceptance,” reveals Meinlschmidt.
Schuh agrees that such solutions are crucial to unlocking wider consumer acceptance of multiple protein offerings.
“Globalization is a driving force behind these desires, bringing opportunities for people from around the world to try different regional and country-specific cuisines — from Japanese to Nigerian dishes — further expanding shoppers’ palates and curiosity in adventurous and authentic global flavors.”
She explains that ADM’s “culinary-forward” approach allows its flavorists and chefs to study proteins like Kurobuta pork or Jidori chicken and break down each ingredient to capture the specific flavors, seasonings and bases needed to create authentic solutions for customers.
These include the company’s Pork Platform of Excellence and Seafood Platform of Excellence, which support vegan-friendly savory needs in culturally inspired plant-based and blended protein concepts.
Fermentation, plant-based seafood and more
Experts note that innovation is abundant in the plant-based sector and will continue to push the boundaries of how we think about meat and meat alternatives.
“In terms of seafood alternatives, for example, in 2024 alone, we’ve seen launches including ribbonfish, sea urchin, cuttlefish, goby, abalone and caviar. There’s no shortage of options anymore, so the next frontier is ensuring that products meet consumer expectations in every way: sensory qualities, healthiness and naturalness, sustainability and cost,” says Wilms.
Fermentation will feature strongly in unlocking this next wave of plant-based innovation.
“In the clean label context, fermentation-derived proteins such as mycoprotein and ingredients from precision fermentation play an important role. More and more manufacturers are turning to mycoprotein as a basis for developing new meat alternatives,” reveals Meinlschmidt of Planteneers.
She explains mycoprotein’s meat-like structure gives it functional advantages and the alternative also carries a substantial nutrient footprint.
ADM sees hybrid protein offerings as essential to transforming the alternative F&B sector. “These present a way for consumers to try different protein products without drastically changing their diets or the rigidity of sticking to one dietary plan,” Schuh highlights.
The company wants to refine protein blends and promote combinations of familiar proteins with new ones, such as chickpeas, quinoa and algae.
“In the next several years, we’ll see plant-based blends used to garner the acceptance and adoption of precision fermentation. Blends of plant-based proteins with cell-cultivated sources may support future developments,” she concludes.