Pet microbiome innovation: Hill’s unveils holistic gut nutrition solutions
Hill’s Pet Nutrition is featuring its veterinary microbiome science at the ongoing 2025 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX). The expo, presented by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), will feature Hill’s “new and enhanced” Prescription Diet and Science Diet products.
The company has developed its microbiome expertise by collecting and processing thousands of fecal, oral, skin, and urinary microbiome samples. It then applies the insights gained from its data analyses to develop novel nutritional interventions, including several proprietary ingredient blend technologies.
“For more than a decade, Hill’s has been at the forefront of microbiome research, recognizing that a healthy gut is foundational to overall pet health,” says Dr. Karen Shenoy, US chief veterinary officer at Hill’s.
“Our understanding of the microbiome’s positive impact on everything from immune function to organ health continues to grow, and we are committed to translating our scientific discoveries into nutritional innovations that support veterinarians’ daily clinical practice.”
Activating animal gut microbiomes
Many of the new and enhanced Hill’s Prescription Diet products launching in 2025 feature ActivBiome+ technology.
Within the brand’s portfolio, ActivBiome+ Digestion is a proprietary blend of prebiotics that rapidly activates the gut microbiome to support digestive health and well-being.
ActivBiome+ Kidney Defense activates the gut microbiome to reduce harmful waste products.
Meanwhile, ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit supports digestion, immune system, and organ health with a blend of prebiotic fibers and antioxidants.
Therapeutic pet nutrition
Reflecting the “food as medicine” trend in human food, a number of the products featured at VMX are also designed to aid veterinary professionals in managing pets with multiple conditions.
Prescription Diet z/d for dogs and cats, formulated with ActivBiome+ Digestion, is a “therapeutic nutrition” solution with hydrolyzed proteins to help reduce skin irritation, scratching, and digestive issues caused by adverse food reactions.
Prescription Diet i/d for cats, upgraded with ActivBiome+ Digestion, is nutrition formulated to “activate the gut microbiome” and help settle digestive upsets.
New Prescription Diet i/d for puppies and kittens, featuring ActivBiome+ Digestion, is “highly digestible” nutrition formulated to activate the gut microbiome and help settle digestive upsets.
New Prescription Diet Multi-Organ for dogs and cats, featuring ActivBiome+ Kidney Defense, addresses the complexity of feeding pets that may have conflicting nutritional needs.
Meanwhile, New Prescription Diet Brain Care + j/d for dogs and cats is clinical nutrition formulated for pets with cognitive dysfunction and compromised mobility.
Upgrading dry products
Hill’s is also introducing ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit technology to its upgraded dry life stage products.
Reformulated Hill’s Science Diet life stage dry dog and cat foods now include ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit with clinically proven antioxidants to support the immune system and nourish the gut with prebiotic fibers.
As a part of our Science Diet life stage formulas for healthy pets, ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit’s high quality-ingredients offer great digestive benefits and promote a healthy stool.
“Every meal is an opportunity to enhance the health and well-being of pets,” underscores Dr. Shenoy.
“At Hill’s, veterinary professionals are at the heart of all we do, and we stand as their partners in pioneering new and improved, innovative nutrition that helps them best meet their patients’ evolving needs.”
During VMX 2025, Hill’s will receive a grand prize at the 2024 VETTY Awards ceremony, which recognizes excellence in animal health marketing. The “Hill’s Prescription Diet Silent Sufferers” campaign, by Hill’s and partner agency VML, will receive the NAVC Spotlight Award.
Speaking with Nutrition Insight on its latest market analysis, ingredient supplier ADM recently underscored that pet owners increasingly view their pets as family, driving up demand for high-quality nutrition, preventative care, and mental stimulation.
In other advances this month, Beneo introduced a low-glycemic syrup for pet food applications, including semi-moist and moist products or snacks. Derived from sugar beet, BeneoCarb S is branded a natural alternative to traditional ingredients such as glucose syrup or caramel, appealing to health-conscious pet owners.