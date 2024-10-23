Peanut allergy: UK food safety watchdog prompts recall of mustard-containing products
The UK’s Food Standard Agency (FSA) is currently investigating various products containing mustard over possible peanut contamination concerns. This has prompted Leicester-based FGS Ingredients to recall over 20 spice products as a “precautionary” measure.
The company, which imports mustard from India for its curry powders, seasonings and spice blends, has withdrawn all mustard products due to health risks for people with peanut allergies.
These spices and blends are also used in products such as ready meals and snacks and the food safety authority expects to issue a wide range of recalls in the coming days. However, it has confirmed it is only these products supplied by FGS Ingredients which have been affected and not all mustard imports from India.
The recalled products include Domino’s BBQ Dip, seasonings and curry powders by Favourit and Dunnes Stores and some Westmorland Family Butchery sausages and burgers.
“This remains a complex investigation, and we are continuing to work with FSS, relevant businesses, local authorities and agencies to ensure the necessary measures are in place to protect consumers,” says Rebecca Sudworth, director of policy at the FSA.
“While our investigations continue, our advice remains the same: people with a peanut allergy should continue to avoid consuming all foods that contain or may contain mustard, mustard seeds, mustard powder or mustard flour.”
Food Ingredients First has contacted FGS Ingredients for their comments on the matter.
Tracing contamination
Last month, the food safety watchdog traced the contaminated mustard ingredients to a producer in India called GT Agro Industries, and FGS Ingredients was found to be the only UK company affected.
The company then advised its customers to remove products containing the contaminated mustard ingredients while it tested customer samples to figure out “where and how this issue originated.”
Meanwhile, FGS Ingredients claims it does not include any peanuts in its spices and no peanuts are allowed on its production site in Leicester. “We also follow very stringent working controls to prevent the accidental introduction of allergens, including staff hand swabs prior to anyone starting work.”
“We have never previously been involved in any incident of food contamination. Nevertheless, we continue supporting the FSA investigation in every way necessary to help determine the source of this issue.”
The ingredient supplier also recalled 70 of its products last month over concerns that mustard-containing products could also include undeclared nuts. These included Domino’s garlic and herb dip, some sandwiches and condiments from Spar convenience stores.
Customer awareness
The FSA says that the recalled products are sold under several different brand names at different retail stores.
“Point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold.” It has also released a notice to explain to customers why the products are being recalled.
The authority’s latest notice advises consumers that if they have purchased these products and suffer from peanut allergy, they should return the items to the same store “for a full refund.”