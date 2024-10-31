Oceanium nets UK funding to drive seaweed farming for ingredient innovation
Oceanium, a producer of ingredients derived from farmed seaweed, has secured funding from Innovate UK and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC). The grant will bolster project SeaFibre, through which the company aims to develop further and test its “superfood ingredient” Ocean Health Nutra.
The Scottish processor is collaborating with the University of Reading, England, on SeaFibre to help develop the seaweed farming industry in the Western Hemisphere. According to the company, this could create a new value chain for the future of food security.
Paul Laniran, innovation lead at Innovate UK, says: “Access to an affordable, sustainable and healthy diet is essential for the well-being of both people and the planet. Our investment, alongside BBSRC, will support collaborative and innovative solutions related to diet, health and sustainability challenges.”
“Nutritionally enhanced” prototypes
Oceanium’s Ocean Health Nutra is a nutrient-dense ingredient made from sustainably farmed seaweed.
It contains approximately 70% dietary fiber, bioactives, essential amino acids, iodine, minerals and polyphenols. These, the company notes, offer significant health benefits at a time when research has shown fiber consumption to be falling short among populations in the UK and US, where the ingredient has secured regulatory approvals.
The funding will strengthen the team’s R&D in creating “nutritionally enhanced” prototypes, such as plant-based meats, baked goods and beverages, in collaboration with academic experts. The prototypes will be tested to assess digestibility and gut health-supporting properties using estimated gut models.
Dr. Charlie Bavington, co-founder and CTO of Oceanium, says the funds are a “milestone” for the company. “We are committed to creating sustainable and healthy ingredients, and this support brings us closer to market while addressing key global health and environmental challenges.”
A sustainable alternative?
In addition to potential health benefits, seaweed-derived ingredients can offer a sustainable alternative to conventional agriculture-based food systems. Livestock rearing and producing key commodity crops like wheat, soy and maize contribute around 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
On the other hand, sustainably farmed seaweed can enrich the environment by absorbing nitrogen and phosphorus. According to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, if 9% of the ocean was used to farm seaweed, 53 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide could be removed from the atmosphere annually.
Oceanium also notes that, unlike traditional agriculture, seaweed cultivation does not require cleared land, freshwater, insecticides or fertilizers.