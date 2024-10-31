Edlong acquires flavor firm Brisan Group to improve dairy taste technologies
US-headquartered dairy flavor maker Edlong has snapped up Chicago-based Brisan Group to unlock the “next generation” of dairy taste technologies.
The companies have not made the financial details of the transaction public. The deal is expected to close on November 4.
Edlong’s dairy flavors deliver functional value in masking and mouthfeel of plant-based and fortified products, whereas Brisan’s portfolio of functional ingredients includes cheese and natural dairy concentrates in addition to essential oils, tomato powder, brined vegetables, caramel, gums and hydrocolloids.
Unlocking dairy tastes
Michael Natale, Edlong’s president, says the company’s aim to enable the F&B industry to “unleash” the taste of dairy drives its strategy to deliver advanced dairy taste technologies. “We are also excited about Brisan’s expertise in ingredient and consumer research experience and their innovation processes.”
Brisan Group’s CEO, Brian Vogt, says the company is sharpening its strategic focus, which has been on developing sweet and dairy flavors.
“Edlong’s company culture is customer-obsessed, driving value in the development of next-generation flavor technologies for F&B manufacturers across the globe. Their focus on dairy taste and their ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions for dairy and dairy-free products makes Brisan the perfect strategic fit,” notes Vogt.
Laurette Rondenet, CEO and owner of Edlong, says the acquisition will see Vogt as vice president for business development for US and Canada in the combined company.
Meanwhile, industry experts recently told Food Ingredients First that while the alternative dairy sector was focused on mimicking the texture and taste of conventional dairy products in the initial phase of innovation, the landscape has significantly shifted.
The rise of quality plant-based ingredients such as soy, almonds, wheat and texturants has made attaining the “expected creaminess” of dairy in alternative products possible.