NPEW 2025: Kerry talks taste technology, inflation uncertainty, GLP-1 and changing consumer demands
Natural Products Expo West (NPEW) 2025 concluded last week after over 3,300 exhibitors showcased their latest solutions and research in Anaheim, California (March 5-7). On the show floor, we spoke to Kerry Group about the biggest trends the company is seeing, how it is responding, the threat posed by tariffs, and the latest taste technologies.
Kyle Kamp, director of business development for Dairy Taste at Kerry, tells Food Ingredients First that sugar replacement formulations for snack foods and other confectionery products are a booming trend amid the rise of weight loss drugs like GLP-1.
“Sugar reduction is a big trend with GLP-1 — people are formulating with more protein. That brings additional challenges, and so we’re using our masking technology and other technologies to really help those products be more edible,” he says.
“Taste technology is leading the way so that we can make these products to be equally as delicious but while delivering the additional benefits the customers are looking for. People are looking for more out of their food in just about every eating occasion.”
Tariffs and inflation
The impact of inflation has driven consumers to be more targeted in their spending habits, Kamp says.
“I think people are getting more specific with their buying dollars. Inflation has hit everybody, so people are being very specific. They’re looking for those little luxuries and additional benefits, whether it’s probiotics or algae oil.”
“We’re showcasing Organic Valley, with their milk. It’s another showcase where people are adding more nutritional benefits, so they’re getting more out of their dollar. We’re seeing kind of a lopsided demand as well, where people are looking and going to more artificial solutions because of cost. Cost is driving things in two different directions,” he continues.
“One’s super-premium, the other one’s looking for cost savings and quick snacking, etc., that’s at a budget-type price. And we’ve just had tariffs come in in the US. The ripple effects are all to be determined. We’ll see how that plays out. But the instant effects are lots of customers coming to us and asking, ‘How is this affecting our brands? How is this affecting our prices?’”
Kamp says that while this has forced Kerry to be prepared from a media point of view, the current impact is minimal. “It’s really almost trivial in the dollar amount when we’re talking flavors and so on. But it’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out on a macro scale.”
“I think there’s going to be a long-term ripple effect. I don’t have a crystal ball. We’re just going to have to see how it all plays out,” he says.
Innovation showcase
Kamp explains that Kerry mainly wants to use NPEW as a platform to display its latest solutions and research and to establish its long-standing position as a flavor supplier.
“Kerry’s just got so many technologies that are a great fit for this type of show, showcasing natural flavor solutions, probiotics, et cetera. We’re hoping to expand our footprint, showcase to people who haven’t experienced what Kerry has to offer, and showcase new technologies,” he says.
“From my point of view as a taste guy, I just want to showcase how many different offerings Kerry’s bringing to the table. We’re a leading flavor supplier, and most people don’t know it. People don’t think of Kerry as a flavor supplier, so we’re trying to change our image a little bit.”
Besides showcasing the latest product formulations and flavor developments and helping customers deal with economic concerns, Kerry also discussed troubles in the cocoa market and how the industry can change sourcing practices and supply chain security to improve sustainability and livelihoods.
One central method is to replace cocoa entirely with alternative ingredients.
“Cocoa replacement is a big thing hitting all the industry right now and Kerry’s got leading solutions in this area as far as flavors. And we’re working on total solutions as well because it’s a complex challenge to solve,” Kamp concludes.