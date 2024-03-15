NPEW 2024 live: Beneo showcases functional ingredients for plant-based and clean label innovation
15 Mar 2024 --- At the ongoing Natural Products Expo West in California, US, Food Ingredients First speaks to Kyle Krause, Beneo’s regional product manager, about the company’s innovative approach to supporting healthier food choices through its range of functional fibers and carbohydrates.
Beneo, known for its ingredients derived from chicory roots, beets, rice and wheat, focuses on sugar and fat reduction, blood sugar management and weight management.
Krause, who manages two out of Beneo’s four product lines, says: “Many people associate fiber with a gritty texture, but it’s very easy to use in various applications. Whether you want to add a source of fiber, replace sugar or reduce fat, our portfolio offers a range of ingredients, including powders and liquids, providing a natural fiber alternative.”
“We have a Faba Bean concentrate for protein. And beta-glucan — a high-fiber barley flour that is a cost-effective source with FDA-approved heart health claims for cardiovascular health.”
In the organic marketplace, Beneo prioritizes the promotion of organic chicory root fiber, an exclusive product manufactured by the company. Krause also highlights organic rice starch and rice flour. According to Beneo, its organic rice ingredient blend serves as a substitute for milk solids, making it suitable for organic or conventional vegan chocolate formulations.
Meeting growing demand
Krause says the company is keen on exploring market developments and responding to consumer demands for plant-based and clean label options.
“We select ingredients based on specific needs — if you want texturizing, we can use rice starch or inulin,” Krause explains. “If you want sugar replacement in a dairy product, we can use chicory root fiber to replace sugar while adding the source of fiber.”
“Our clean label, non-GMO and organic ingredients align with consumer preferences. For plant-based food, people look for cleaner ingredients — our ingredients ensure products can be labeled in a consumer-friendly manner.”
Krause notes that chicory root fiber is a commonly recognized ingredient in the US and is found in various products such as bars, yogurt and other dairy products.
Dutch company Meatless, which specializes in ingredients for plant-based meat products, as part of its efforts to expand its portfolio further. This move comes as global consumers are increasingly turning to alternative options.Beneo acquired the
Navigating market fluctuations
Manufacturers face challenges in incorporating high-value ingredients like Beneo’s into their products. However, Krause notes a rebound in sales for products as market pressures ease.
“What we have are value-added ingredients — take rice starch, for example. While there are many starches out there, rice starch stands out due to its very small granulation, aiding in freeze-thaw stability and providing a creamy mouthfeel.”
“For products that experienced a dip in sales during periods of high inflation, we now see a rebound as inflation cools, leading consumers to go back buying products they hadn’t purchased or maybe purchasing less in the past.”
Krause also notes that with the increased attention on nutrition during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a global trend of individuals reevaluating their lifestyles and dietary choices, exploring the link between digestive health and immune function. As the trend presents more opportunities, he says brands must demand solid scientific evidence from their suppliers.
“The International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics, for instance, recognizes some ingredients as proven prebiotics backed by substantial research. Other ingredients are candidate prebiotics. Consumers shouldn’t be misled by claims — they should really be based on solid research.”
Maintaining regulatory compliance
Moving forward, the company is ensuring that nutrition and health criteria are met, supported by ongoing R&D efforts.
Krause highlights that in different countries worldwide, the company’s regulatory teams manage the compliance of claims with local legislation. For example, Beneo recently reviewed the conditions in Canada in collaboration with its partners and customers.
“Speaking of the US, there are health claims that have to meet rigorous criteria, along with structure-function type claims and brand messaging on the packaging. The dosage used in the product should be associated with the scientific studies available. Our regulatory nutrition team works to ensure that the structure-function claims align with the evidence gathered over the years.”
“Similarly, our sustained energy ingredient is based on human clinical research, which allows us to make claims related to sustained energy and fat burning.”
By Sichong Wang, with additional reporting by Jolanda van Hal at NPEW in California, US