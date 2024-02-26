Nestlé Health Science announces Keto Kind and Superfrau as winners of start-up challenge
26 Feb 2024 --- The “Nestlé Health Science Innovate Forward: The Longevity Challenge” reveals the winners of its most recent challenge for upcoming innovative companies. The challenges prizes will be awarded to plant-based keto shake maker, Keto Kind and upcycled vitamin beverage producer, Superfrau.
The challenge is a joint initiative by Nestlé Health Science and the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, US, created to facilitate innovation in nutrition and support start-up acceleration.
“Each winner, Keto Kind and Superfrau contributes to the challenge’s mission of accelerating nutritional innovation in unique ways,” Rania Abou Samra, global head of product technology and development at Nestlé Health Science and head of R&D, US, tells Nutrition Insight.
“We believe that start-ups often bring fresh perspectives, novel ideas and disruptive solutions that can address unmet needs and challenges in the industry,” she continues. “By providing mentorship, strategic guidance and technical support to Keto Kind and Superfrau, we aim to accelerate the development of breakthrough nutritional science while also empowering winners to address unique dietary consumers and create a healthier future for all.”
The challenge
The winning start-up will receive mentorship, strategy guidance, technical support and a one-year membership in the Friedman School’s Food & Nutrition Innovation Council, which works to accelerate nutrition innovation.
“In the inaugural year of the competition, we received several compelling entries from innovative start-ups,” Abou Samra continues. “The Innovation Challenge was open to US-based start-ups with equal to or less than US $2 million in total equity funding. All entries were evaluated by a judging panel comprised of representatives from both Nestlé Health Science and Tufts.”
She explains that the selection process focused on several key criteria: idea, unique innovation, impact, benefit, and strategic fit, as well as IP, business model, qualifications, and quality of pitch and presentation.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to evaluate and recognize the exceptional talent and potential within the pool of entrants and look forward to even more interest from the start-up community with the next challenge.”
The winners
Discussing what made Keto Kind and Superfrau stand out among competitors, Abou Samra states, “Both Keto Kind and Superfrau cater to current food and nutrition trends, such as growing consumer interest in functional foods and beverages offering specific health benefits and increasing demand for transparency and sustainability in food production practices.”
“Keto Kind offers a science-backed, plant-based nutritional shake formulated to support individuals managing their carbohydrate intake on a ketogenic diet. It provides essential nutrients while aligned with the principles of ketosis, aiming to aid individuals in managing their health, crucial for healthy aging.”
“Superfrau is a sparkling functional beverage that also contributes to the challenge’s mission by offering a functional nutritional beverage utilizing upcycled whey, a valuable resource often discarded during yogurt production,” she adds. “Their products address nutritional challenges by providing convenient and targeted solutions for individuals with specific dietary needs or preferences.”
“The beverage is rich in protein and also provides B vitamins and electrolytes to help support the nutritional goals of their target population. Both these innovations resonate with Nestlé Health Science’s mission of empowering healthier lives through innovative nutrition solutions that cater to diverse dietary needs.”
“We plan to continue collaborating with Tufts University and explore opportunities to extend the Challenge in 2024 and beyond,” Abou Samra concludes.
By Milana Nikolova