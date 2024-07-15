Nestlé develops high-yield Arabica coffee as climate change batters production
15 Jul 2024 --- Nestlé plant scientists and agronomists have developed a high-yield Arabica coffee variety, Star 4, with characteristic notes of Brazilian coffee. The innovation comes in light of climate change modeling predictions that land suitable for growing Arabica coffee might be reduced by over 50% by 2050 as water shortages significantly impact yields.
The product is important for the coffee industry, since Arabica — which accounts for nearly 70% of global coffee production — has a lower tolerance to rising temperatures and is more susceptible to disease than other coffee plants, such as Robusta.
Nestlé says it selects the coffee variety in Brazil, which contributes to its Agriculture Framework strategy and promotes environmentally friendly farming practices and ethical sourcing.
Jeroen Dijkman, head of Nestlé’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences, considers this development a significant step toward a resilient coffee supply chain and securing future generations’ access to sustainably-grown coffee.
“The new variety is characterized by its larger bean size and coffee leaf rust resistance. Our field trials have demonstrated that using similar inputs, the yields of Star 4 are substantially higher than the two most used Brazilian local varieties, which reduces its carbon footprint.”
Minimizing environmental impact
Cultivation accounts for the largest share of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions among the steps involved in obtaining ground coffee. The company attributes the variant’s reduced carbon footprint to improved plant productivity and farming methods.
Marcelo Burity, head of the Green Coffee Development, says: “Optimizing cultivation practices remains vital as they are the primary factor contributing to the environmental impact of a cup of coffee.”
The first plants of the Star 4 variant were tested in the two traditional coffee–growing regions of São Paulo and Minas Gerais in Brazil, where Nestlé has registered the coffee in partnership with the Brazilian foundation Procafé.
The F&B giant previously developed two Robusta varieties, Roubi 1 and 2, to be launched in Mexico. Additionally, Nestlé experts are exploring how advanced data science and AI can be leveraged to help select and breed more climate-resilient plants amid climate change-threatening coffee cultivation.