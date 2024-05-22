Nestlé develops high protein portion-aligned food for weight loss integration
22 May 2024 --- Nestlé unveils Vital Pursuit, a range of high-protein portion-aligned foods to complement the diets of weight loss medication users. The product range can be paired with GLP-1 — a 30-amino acid peptide hormone — but can also support a balanced diet for anyone managing their weight.
According to the company, these foods are a good source of fiber and contain essential nutrients such as vitamin A, potassium, calcium, and iron. Vital Pursuit also includes gluten-free options and several air-fryer-ready items for added convenience.
“As the use of medications to support weight loss continues to rise, we see an opportunity to serve those consumers. Vital Pursuit provides accessible, great-tasting food options that support the needs of consumers in this emerging category,” says Steve Presley, chief executive officer of Nestlé North America.
Portion size and nutrient composition
Vital Pursuit provides a variety of frozen formats, such as bowls with whole grains or protein pasta, sandwich melts and pizzas, for people who are managing their weight and are focused on portion control or balancing nutrients.
According to the company, the total number of GLP-1 users in the US could reach 30 million by 2030, around 9% of the population. According to the National Center of Health Statistics, about 49% of adults in the US have tried to lose weight at some point during a year. One in 60 adults was prescribed a GLP-1 medication in 2023, and the number is expected to jump in 2024.
“We’re leveraging our deep understanding of consumers and nutritional science to stay ahead of the trends shaping consumer behaviors and innovating across our portfolio to deliver products people will love,” says Presley.
Tailored options
Vital Pursuit will be available across the US by Q4 with 12 stock-keeping units. Last month, Nestlé and Danone allayed fears that GLP-1 weight loss medicine might lead to declining profits for food industry players. The companies said they would leverage the growing demand for weight-loss journey products.
“We know that every consumer on a health journey has individualized needs and considerations and having options to support those needs will continue to play an important role,” says Tom Moe, president of Nestlé USA Meals Division.
“Over the past several years, we have been expanding choices across our meals portfolio to address consumer eating habits and as the market evolves, we’ll continue to expand Vital Pursuit with more product formats for our consumers.”
Meanwhile, Nestlé is developing products to go hand-in-hand with a novel category of weight-loss medications. The company also unveiled significant NPD for wellness, health and nutrition in 2023.
By Inga de Jong