Nektium reformulates nootropic for promising functional beverages market
26 Mar 2024 --- Nektium unveils a new water-soluble formulation of its mango extract to support mental and physical energy, aiming to meet the growing demand for cognition and sports nutrition beverages. Branded as Zynamite S, the nootropic can be used in functional beverages, such as energy, sports and hydration drinks, in ready-to-drink (RTD) applications and in wellness shots.
The company’s natural caffeine alternative is created from sustainably harvested mango leaves (Mangifera indica), has a neutral taste and can be used in reduced dosages. Zynamite S is formulated to allow for improved absorption of mangiferin, the ingredient’s bioactive component.
“The market for healthier, more natural, safer ‘smart energy’ products is growing and gaining traction. Consumers want functional beverages that provide instant mental energy and focus that they can feel. At the same time, many prefer non-stim energy [energy without stimulants],” Mai Nygaard, strategic marketing director at Nektium, tells Nutrition Insight.
“Zynamite is a non-stim solution that delivers reduced mental fatigue and enhanced cognitive function without the typical ‘jitters’ or ‘crashes’ associated with caffeine.”
Performing beverages
Nygaard explains that Zynamite S can blend into beverages and other demanding delivery formats with minimal impact on taste or appearance. Manufacturers can use it in everything from shots and RTDs to gummies and chews.
“Consumers like to see convenient, on-the-go formats that fit their busy lifestyles. Zynamite S stands out for its innovative potential in the functional beverage market. It fills a need for an easy-to-formulate, fast-acting solution for sustained mental energy and focus.”
The original Zynamite formulation has been used in tablets, capsules, chews, effervescents, gummies, powders and stick packs but impacts the sensory qualities of beverages.
“Zynamite S now supports transparency in solution and has a neutral taste, providing manufacturers with an easy-to-formulate version that can be used in a vast array of functional beverages,” Nygaard continues. “It’s also formulated to allow improved absorption, which means you can use a reduced dosage while delivering the same impact.”
Mental and physical energy
According to Nektium, Zynamite S taps into the trend for hybrid beverages, focusing on mental energy and focus, as well as physical energy, improved performance and recovery. The ingredient can also be combined with caffeine.
These hybrid beverages are blurring the lines between energy and sports drinks. For example, Innova Market Insights data indicates that of the 56% of global consumers regularly using hydration products in their exercise routines, over a third use energy drinks.
“Zynamite has also been shown to support sports performance, especially when combined with quercetin, so it’s ideal for the new trend for hybrid products that blur the lines between energy and sports drinks,” underscores Nygaard.
Earlier this year, research showed that Zynamite PX — a composition of mango leaf extract and quercetin — significantly improved athletic performance in professional basketballers.
Demand for nootropics
Consumers increasingly look for nootropic-containing food and beverages for their potential cognitive and health benefits. Industry experts note that the cognition-longevity axis is also gaining acceptance, as consumers believe that nootropics can contribute to healthy brain function.
Earlier research indicates that a dose of Zynamite enhances mental energy and improves performance under fatigue conditions within one hour. Nektium highlights that the ingredient does not increase heart rate or blood pressure, “avoiding the side effects associated with caffeine.”
Nygaard concludes: “Zynamite is an award-winning nootropic that is plant-based, natural and fast-acting. It helps consumers ‘get in the zone’ and has been the subject of ten clinical studies demonstrating its benefits for mental and physical performance, lasting more than five hours.”
By Jolanda van Hal